Bunker Hill Announces Final TSXV Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting From the CSE

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2023 - Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (CSE: BNKR, OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce the receipt of final listing approval from the Listing Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The common stock of the Company (the "Common Shares") will begin trading on the TSX-V on September 8, 2023 under the symbol "BNKR". The Company's Common Shares were delisted from the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE Delisting") at the close of business on September 7, 2023.



Appointment of Computershare

In connection with the Company's uplisting to the TSX-V, the Company has appointed Computershare Investor Services Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Computershare") as the Company's registrar and transfer agent for the Common Shares effective August 28, 2023, replacing Capital Transfer Agency ULC. Shareholders are not required to take any action with respect to the change in registrar and transfer agent services.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholder records, transfers of Common Shares, lost certificates and/or changes of address should be directed to Computershare per the contact details below:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

510 Burrard Street, 3rd Floor

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B9

Tel: 1-800-564-6253

Website: www.computershare.com

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Under new Idaho-based leadership, Bunker Hill intends to sustainably restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine as the first step in consolidating and then optimizing a number of mining assets into a high-value portfolio of operations, centered initially in North America. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 208 627-7586

ir@bunkerhillmining.com