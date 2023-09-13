Vortex Metals Completes Trenching, Sampling and Mapping Program To Complete the Environmental Study at the Zaachila Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 13, 2023 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Phase 1 geologic field program for the Environmental Baseline Study (EBS) conducted at its flagship Zaachila Copper project in Southern Oaxaca, Mexico (Figure 1). The study was conducted under the guidance of geologists from Vortex's Mexican subsidiary, Minera Acagold, With the completion of this work, the proposed drilling program will be finalized prior to submitting to the Mexican government as part of the EBS.

Following from community agreements in both the Zaachila and Riqueza Marina concessions, field activities commenced in June at both project areas. At Zaachila, trenching across portions of the exhalite/volcanic breccia/trondjemhite horizon has occurred where historical sampling revealed significant copper values over a "strike" distance of several kilometers. Owing to the lateritic profile over the area, the trenches provide excellent exposures across the metamorphic, intrusive and mineralized units and serve to anchor the ongoing geologic mapping.\

Phase 1 Field Studies at Zaachila

A total of 13 trenches have been excavated (Figure 2) across exposures of weakly metamorphosed Upper Jurassic sedimentary, volcanic and intrusive rocks where historical surface sampling identified copper mineralization. A total of 387 meters of trench have been cut yielding a total of 271 chip samples (excluding QA/QC samples). The initial 175 samples have been sent to ALS and results are expected in late September 2023. An additional 96 samples are being prepared for shipment and should be available in late October. The trenches completed to date are shown in Figure 2.

Mapping of the trenches, along with the limited surface exposures, has provided Vortex with a more complete view of the surface geology (Figure 3). Historical samples, in context with the preliminary geologic model, reveal a roughly east-west trending belt of greenschist facies sediments, volcanics, volcanic breccia and exhalite lenses. This belt flanks the southern margin of a trondhjemite-diorite intrusive complex and dips to the south and southwest beneath alluvium.

Copper mineralization, dominantly as a copper carbonate, i.e. malachite and azurite, and more locally chalcopyrite and bornite, has been observed in several geologic settings exposed in the trenches including:

As thin laminae associated with silica-rich exhalite beds. The laminae are generally less than 1cm thick and consists of calcite/ankerite, Fe + Cu-oxides and local, minor sulfides;

As quartz-carbonate veinlets with Cu oxides cutting silicified and chloritized meta-sediments and volcanics (green schist facies); and

As discrete, bedded units in the metasediments.

Owing to near surface oxidation, mineralization is dominated by iron and manganese oxides (gossan; Figure 4), hosting calcite to ankerite veinlets or stockwork, quartz veinlets, silicification and argillization; the latter is likely related to the oxidation of sulfides. In a few of the less oxidized exposures, sericite was widely observed.

Previous geophysical studies conducted across the Zaachila property have revealed a pronounced ENE-trending break in the magnetic intensity which corresponds with the broad distribution of copper mineralization. The SE flank of a gravity high also corresponds with elevated copper values and collectively suggests a concealed and, possibly, important structure related to VMS mineralization (see VMS Press Release - June 13, 2023).

Phase 1 results are being incorporated into the EBS as the basis for a proposed drilling program. The results are also being considered in the design of a geophysical program across the property. A more focused electrical method, such as IP/Resistivity, will provide additional insight into the geometry and/or distribution of any sub-surface mineralization.

Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Metals Vikas Ranjan emphasized the significance of Phase 1 completion, stating: "The results of our finalized geological field program are very promising and mark a crucial milestone in the company's timeline. Data gathered from the now-complete Phase 1 will be instrumental in shaping future drilling initiatives, which we believe could ultimately lead us to the discovery of substantial VMS structures."

A final design for all proposed activities is pending the receipt of the analytical results and their interpretation. Phase 2 will consist of the above activities along with ongoing trenching which has proven to be a cost-effective method to identify and define copper mineralization, silica and carbonate exhalates and, in general, the stratigraphy of the prospective package.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper-gold VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

