NorthWest Copper Provides Update on BC Securities Commission Application Regarding Self-Interested Activists

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2023 -- Northwest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSXV:NWST) (OTCQX:NWCCF) today announced that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has dismissed the Company's application regarding the conduct of an activist group (the "Activist Group"). NorthWest made the application to try to ensure that shareholders had full access to information about the Activist Group and their alleged joint-actor conduct. NorthWest is disappointed by the decision, and still believes that the Activist Group's disclosure was inadequate and misleading. While the application may have been dismissed, the behaviour of the Activist Group nonetheless remains very concerning to the Company and its shareholders and in fact may threaten their investment.

The Company again thanks shareholders for the strong support it has received already and shareholder's continued rejection of the Activist Group's self-interested agenda, lack of a plan and inferior nominees. Many shareholders have indicated that they intend to vote FOR NorthWest's seven Director nominees. However, we urge all shareholders to vote their BLUE proxy without delay for NorthWest's incumbent Board at the upcoming annual meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"). NorthWest's Board consists of seven highly capable and experienced directors. Over the last 12 months, NorthWest has refreshed both the Board and management team to guide the Company's future growth. As previously disclosed, the incumbent Board has also been supported by the two leading independent North American proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC. ("Glass Lewis").

The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 22, 2023 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays or statutory holidays in British Columbia) prior to the time and date to which the Meeting is adjourned or postponed. The Meeting is scheduled for September 26, 2023 at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200, HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8.

NorthWest urges shareholders to vote the BLUE proxy as recommended by both ISS and Glass Lewis. Shareholders are urged to carefully review the Company's Letter to Shareholders and Circular, which can be found on www.ProtectNWST.com as well as on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.northwestcopper.ca).

Vote FOR NorthWest's refreshed Board, its strengthened executive team, and its strategic action plan designed to advance NorthWest's mineral assets without delay.

Every vote is important. Even if you have never voted before and no matter how many shares you own, becoming a voter is fast and easy. Here's how:

To Vote FOR, vote the BLUE proxy. Follow the instructions on the BLUE proxy or VIF. Vote online:

a. Registered shareholders: https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin

b. Non-registered shareholders: www.proxyvote.com

NorthWest shareholders can contact Kingsdale Advisors by calling 1-888-518-1565 (toll-free in North America), calling or texting 1-647-251-9704 (collect call outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com or visit www.ProtectNWST.com for more information.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

