Gander Gold to Host Investor Webinar September 21, 4pm EST

VANCOUVER, September 18, 2023 - Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF), is pleased to announce that it will host an online Investor webinar on September 21, at 4pm EST. The interactive session will be hosted by Gander CEO Mark Scott.

Mr. Scott will discuss progress at Gander Gold's properties in the heart of the Newfoundland Gold Rush. The company has a dominant land position in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, controlling 2,259 sq km, which includes the Gander North project located just 15km east of Newfoundland Gold Corp.'s "Keats" discovery zone. Mr. Scott will also give an overview of the geologic characteristics that have created the area's recent gold discoveries, and he will outline potential next steps based on the Company's maiden drill programs executed in 2023. The interactive event will include a Question & Answer session, and all interested media and investors are invited to pre-register. For any questions regarding the event, please contact info@gandergold.com

Link to register: https://gandergold.com/webinar

"Many investors aren't familiar with the current opportunity in Newfoundland and Labrador, a unique jurisdiction that has not only recently generated major gold discoveries, but that also remains very underexplored." Stated CEO Mark Scott, adding "Gander Gold acquired eight significant projects early in the Newfoundland gold rush starting in 2020, and we have now progressed from surface prospecting to drilling. Based on early indications on our Phase 1 drilling program this summer, I am confident that we have already identified structurally controlled, near-surface gold mineralization. I look forward to sharing this update with an energetic investor group on September 21."

About Gander Gold Corporation

Gander Gold is "All Newfoundland, All the Time." The Company is one of the island's largest claimholders targeting new high-grade gold discoveries with a current focus on the large Gander North, Mount Peyton, and BLT (Botwood-Laurenceton-Thwart Island) projects where there has been very promising early exploration success. Other opportunities advancing through the pipeline are Cape Ray II, Carmanville, Gander South, Little River, and Hermitage.

