Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, September 19, 2023 -

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

Centamin Plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.970000

0.160000

5.130000

59536342

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.040000

0.170000

5.210000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872


57612198


4.970000

Sub Total 8.A

57612198

4.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD



Cash

1924144

0.160000

Sub Total 8.B2


1924144

0.160000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

Trident Merger, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Fund Advisors




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Group Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited




BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

18 th September 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.co.
SOURCE: Centamin Plc


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785318/centamin-plc-announces-notification-of-major-holdings


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc
Bergbau
A1JPZ6
JE00B5TT1872
www.centamin.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap