Ellis Martin Report: Defense Metals Corp.: Upgrades Resource Estimate for Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) (FRA:35D) delivering critical metals to meet national security plus green technology needs. The company just upgraded and expanded it mineral resource estimate for its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4Z0X0Z90





About Defense Metals Corp.:



Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) (FRA:35D) is focused on the exploration and development its 100% owned Wicheeda Project in British Columbia. The rare-earth elements project strives to deliver critical metals commonly used in the defense and national security industries, and in the production of green energy technologies. Rare earth magnets are commonly found in the centre of wind turbines and in electric vehicle motors.



The 100% owned Wicheeda Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 5 million tonnes averaging 2.95% TREO (Total Rare-Earth Oxide), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 29.5 million tonnes averaging 1.83% TREO. The Property consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 6,759 hectares, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:

Defense Metals Corp. The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd. Vice President, Investor Relations Tel: +61-778-994-8072 E: todd@blueskycorp.ca W: www.defensemetals.com