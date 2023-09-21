Magna Mining Intersects 5% Nickel Equivalent over 7 Metres in the 105 Footwall Zone at Crean Hill

Sudbury, September 21, 2023 - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to release additional assay results from the ongoing 2023 diamond drilling program. Drilling continues to intersect high grade nickel mineralization in the 105 Footwall ("FW") Zone including drillhole MCR-23-040 which intersected 4.2% Ni, 0.9 % Cu, 1.4 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 7.0 metres.

Highlights from the new assay results include:

105 FW Zone

MCR-23-040: 4.2% Ni, 0.9 % Cu, 1.4 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 7.0 metres

MCR-23-046: 0.2% Ni, 1.2 % Cu, 6.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 5.2 metres

And 2.7% Ni, 1.5 % Cu, 18.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.9 metres

MCR-23-050: 1.1% Ni, 0.6 % Cu, 4.3 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 8.8 metres

And 0.6% Ni, 3.5 % Cu, 10.1 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 1.1 metres

Dave King, SVP Technical Services stated, "The 105 FW Zone is similar to the 101 FW Zone, and consists of high nickel tenor, semi massive to massive sulphide veins hosted within a breccia structure extending into the footwall from the Sudbury Igneous Complex ("SIC"). Additional diamond drilling within the 105 FW zone continues to intersect high grade mineralization with increasing precious metals (Pt, Pd, Au) as this structure approaches the Main Zone. We are encouraged to see high grade PGE mineralization at the 1500 ft level, down-plunge of the defined 109 FW zone, where these two structures are interpreted to intersect, indicating this style of mineralization may continue to depth" (see Figure 1).

The 105 FW diamond drilling to date has been focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource, with the objective of better understanding the geologic controls on mineralization and grade continuity. Two high grade, precious metal rich, intersections in drillhole MCR-23-040, grading 0.3% Ni, 0.8 % Cu, 38.6 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.3 metres and 0.2% Ni, 0.5 % Cu, 35.2 g/t Pt + Pd + Au over 0.5 metres are related to the 109 FW zone. These two intersections are outside of the current 109 FW Mineral Resource and have potential to add near surface resource which could be amenable to more selective mining methods.

Additional exploration assay results released today are from the G1 and G2 contact exploration targets, as well as the remaining assays from the near surface drilling on the 109 FW zone (see news release dated June 20, 2023). Figure 2 illustrates the location of additional exploration drilling and complete assay results are summarized in Table 1. Drillhole collar coordinates are presented Table 2.

Diamond drilling is ongoing at Crean Hill, with one diamond drill currently focused on deep footwall exploration.

Table 1: Summary of Assay Results

Drillhole Zone From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Ni % Cu % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t TPM g/t NiEq MCR-23-026 G1 240.51 244.73 4.22 0.47 0.42 0.03 0.07 0.03 0.04 0.13 0.70 MCR-23-027 G2 28.08 37.11 9.03 0.75 0.33 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.09 0.96 Including 34.19 37.11 2.92 1.59 0.17 0.07 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.04 1.77 MCR-23-028 G2 38.83 46.23 7.40 0.42 0.42 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.65 MCR-23-033 Intermediate 35.81 43.84 8.03 0.12 0.66 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.19 0.24 0.47 MCR-23-039 105 FW 471.00 471.66 0.66 0.33 0.20 0.01 2.39 1.07 1.13 4.59 1.20 and 530.61 534.75 4.14 0.20 0.09 0.01 1.25 0.61 0.45 2.30 0.63 MCR-23-040 109 FW 21.30 21.60 0.30 0.31 0.81 0.09 9.38 26.71 2.52 38.61 8.65 109 FW 65.45 65.91 0.46 0.18 0.45 0.01 26.50 5.00 3.68 35.18 5.44 105 FW 261.00 267.98 6.98 4.19 0.87 0.11 0.42 0.80 0.15 1.37 4.98 MCR-23-43 G2 No Significant Values MCR-23-44 G2 50.57 52.51 1.94 0.45 0.27 0.03 0.11 0.02 0.01 0.14 0.62 MCR-23-45 G2 No Significant Values MCR-23-46 105 FW/109 FW 453.09 458.24 5.15 0.24 1.15 0.02 1.32 4.20 0.74 6.26 2.04 and 466.02 466.89 0.87 2.70 1.53 0.07 17.16 0.67 0.22 18.05 5.68 Intermediate 639.69 645.20 5.51 1.16 0.72 0.05 0.36 1.42 0.03 1.80 1.91 MCR-23-47 G2 No Significant Values MCR-23-48 Exploration No Significant Values MCR-23-50 105 FW/109 FW 448.36 453.12 4.76 1.06 0.64 0.03 2.92 0.84 0.58 4.34 2.04 and 461.28 462.40 1.12 0.62 3.52 0.05 0.64 4.60 4.89 10.14 4.32 and 469.58 470.34 0.76 0.23 1.01 0.01 0.31 6.00 2.24 8.55 2.57 and 488.77 489.10 0.33 1.97 6.25 0.04 5.10 0.29 0.09 5.48 5.35 and 513.10 513.36 0.26 1.54 0.37 0.25 0.01 24.50 0.03 24.54 7.78 MCB-23-023 109 FW 29.12 35.99 6.87 0.08 0.11 0.01 2.04 0.90 0.61 3.55 0.71 MCB-23-024 109 FW 10.00 12.02 2.02 0.03 0.07 0.02 2.63 0.75 0.57 3.95 0.69 MCB-23-025 109 FW 27.22 36.00 8.78 0.05 0.03 0.01 2.65 1.16 0.68 4.49 0.80 MCB-23-026 109 FW No Significant Values

All lengths are downhole length.

NiEq % = ( (Ni% x 2204 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 96% Recovery x 2204 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Co% x 56% Recovery x 2204 x Co Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt x 69% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pt $/oz) +(Pd gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Pd $/oz) + (Au gpt x 68% Recovery / 31.1035 x Au $/oz))/2204 x Ni $/lb

Metal prices in US$: $8.50/lb Ni, $3.75/lb Cu, $22.00/lb Co, $1000/oz Pt, $2000/oz Pd and $1,750/oz Au

Figure 1: Longitudinal Section of the Crean Hill Deposit Showing the Location of Mineralized Zones and the 105 FW Drillholes Reported Today, Looking North.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/181332_b972014f84caaa08_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Idealized Geological Plan View of the Crean Hill Property, Showing the 109 FW, G1 And G2 Exploration Target Areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/181332_b972014f84caaa08_004full.jpg

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Coordinates

BHID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth MCR-23-026 474330 5142140 296 192 52 350 MCR-23-027 474511 5141877 294 175 44 325 MCR-23-028 474510 5141876 294 100 45 80 MCR-23-033 473426 5141934 299 130 59 147 MCR-23-039 473099 5141551 301 353 49 575 MCR-23-040 473033 5141813 288 1 72 402 MCR-23-043 474510 5141879 294 229 45 50 MCR-23-044 474511 5141881 294 129 45 65 MCR-23-045 474510 5141882 294 143 75 51 MCR-23-046 473269 5141611 301 331 67 692 MCR-23-047 474508 5141880 294 74 65 69 MCR-23-048 473942 5141740 299 130 45 248 MCR-23-050 473269 5141611 301 331 64 581 MCB-23-023 473070 5141754 294 310 38 36 MCB-23-024 473061 5141726 293 252 42 80 MCB-23-025 473061 5141726 293 305 38 51 MCB-23-026 473048 5141780 292 265 38 30





*Drillhole Coordinates are in coordinate system NAD 83 Zone 17

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Technical Services for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut with a diamond saw. Samples are then bagged in plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to Swastika Laboratories in Kirkland Lake Ontario via Gardewine Transport. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 duplicate.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship assets are the past producing Shakespeare and Crean Hill Mines. The Shakespeare Mine is a feasibility stage project which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a technical report dated August 2022. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

