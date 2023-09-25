Cleveland-Cliffs Mourns the Passing of Tom Conway, USW International President

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "I came to regard Tom Conway as a personal friend and trusted business partner, with whom I shared a steadfast belief in the bright future of the American industry. Tom recognized that good paying, union jobs are at the core of America's strength, and was a tireless advocate for the men and women of the United Steelworkers. He fought for policies that preserve and grow the middle class. While Cleveland-Cliffs' close partnership with the USW will continue, I will miss Tom Conway greatly."
About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230925744989/en/
Contact
MEDIA CONTACT: Patricia Persico Senior Director, Corporate Communications (216) 694-5316
INVESTOR CONTACT: James Kerr Manager, Investor Relations (216) 694-7719
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!