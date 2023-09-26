Indigo Expands Exploration Sampling Program to Guide Strategic Land Acquisitions

Vancouver, September 26, 2023 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (OTCQB: IXIXF) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is significantly expanding its lithium brine exploration sampling program in Alberta, Canada. The expanded sampling program is designed to evaluate the lithium brine potential and grades from additional grounds being evaluated. The sampling ahead of an acquisition would de-risk the acquisition, providing greater certainty on potential grades and volumes, in addition to allowing for new properties to be potentially incorporated into various maiden resource estimates.

"There are a number of strategic parcels available from the Government that we are currently evaluating and the prudent sampling ahead of a potential acquisition provides greater certainty on its lithium brine potential," commented Paul Cowley, President & CEO of Indigo Exploration. "The ability to expand our property footprint also presents an opportunity to materially improve the size and quality of the maiden resources we aim to deliver on multiple projects."

About Indigo Exploration

Indigo Exploration is an emerging petro-lithium brine explorer with 147,904 hectares of Metallic and Industrial Minerals permits in Central Alberta, Canada. The Company's three primary lithium projects are the Fox Creek (114,522 hectares), Leduc (23,488 hectares) and Peace River (10,048 hectares) which are located within the heart of lithium exploration and development in Western Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711 Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181443