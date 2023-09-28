Response to Media Speculation

SYDNEY, Sept. 27, 2023 - Lithium Power International Ltd. (ASX: LPI) ("Lithium Power" or "the Company") refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco") and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.
Lithium Power confirms that it is in discussions with Codelco regarding a potential transaction. However, at this stage, discussions between Lithium Power and Codelco are incomplete and no agreement on terms has been reached. Codelco has been granted due diligence and is continuing to undertake its due diligence investigations.
Lithium Power notes that there is no certainty that the discussions with Codelco will lead to consummation of a transaction.
Lithium Power will continue to keep the market fully informed, in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Lithium Power has appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as financial adviser and Ashurst Australia as legal adviser.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!