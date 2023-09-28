Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

TORONTO, ON, Sept 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.?(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF)?(FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE)?(the "Company" or "Appia")?is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its ongoing drilling program to outline the extent of the mineralized zone at Target IV on its PCH Iconic Clay Project in Brazil. To date, the Company has processed and sent 2,255 samples for analysis, from both the Reverse Circulation (RC) and Auger drill programs, and expects to release results in the near future.Summary:Completed 232 drill holes for a total of 2847.5 metres, of which:Reverse Circulation drilling: 147 holes totaling of 2,019 metres.Auger drilling: 84 holes totalling of 585 metres.Diamond drilling - Completion of 243.50 metres.Logging and sampling is ongoing, and currently, 2,255 samples have been sent to SGS Geosol laboratory for assaying."The reverse circulation (RC) drilling has averaged roughly 13 metres depth, often exceeding 20 metres depth and encountering clayey materials in the majority of holes. Auger sampling, on the other hand, has an average depth of about 7 metres, with samples collected every meter," stated Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Brazilian QP. "And in specific cases, alternative methodologies have been applied to gain a deeper understanding of the mineralized zones and analytical methods."He continued, "With diamond, RC, and auger drilling activities running concurrently, the project has made substantial advancements. Our team is exceptionally pleased with the productivity, geological insights, and interpretation we have gathered thus far. We are confident that the forthcoming results from the SGS laboratory will strengthen our belief that we are positioned within a significant rare earth element ionic clay deposit."Map 1 - Location of Diamond, Reverse Circulation and Auger Drill holes at Target IV, PCH Project, Goias, BrazilTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/182206_8ec2e005443a0947_005full.jpg"Appia's RC extensive drilling program at Target IV has reached a total of 147 holes, and we have now completed the first phase of the multi-phase drilling initiatives across our +17,000 hectare PCH Ionic Clay project in Goias State, Brazil," stated Stephen Burega, President. "Working within a very tight timeline of just 51 days, our Brazilian team oversaw the program and reached an impressive 2,019 meters drilled and assays are now pending.""The RC drill program has been augmented by exploratory auger drilling and sampling, along with ground geophysics to enhance our comprehension of the subsurface composition and the potential expansion of the known mineralized area of Target IV," he continued.In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 243.50-meter diamond drill hole, which tested a strong magnetic anomaly at depth within the alkali breccia zone. Drill core will now be logged and sampled to be sent to the SGS Geosol laboratory for assaying. Appia's geologists and technicians follow strict quality assurance/quality control protocols for sample preparation and shipment to the SGS Geosol laboratories in Brazil.Image 1 - Technician processing samples at Appia's logging facility in Brazil.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/182206_8ec2e005443a0947_006full.jpgTom Drivas, CEO of Appia, expressed his satisfaction with the project's progress, stating, "We are very proud of the dedicated efforts of our team in Brazil. Operating succesfully, we have effectively covered a significant area on our 100-meter spacing grid at Target IV. Furthermore, we have expanded to a 200-meter spacing grid in adjacent areas and ventured into new prospective areas outside the known deposit with auger drilling. The large land package of the PCH Project spans over 17,000 hectares within a highly prospective region."Background on the PCH ProjectThe PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Bras?lia Fold Belt, more specifically, the Aren?polis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goi?s State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates great potential for REEs and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goi?s State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.For more information, visit www.appiareu.comAs part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.For further information, please contact:Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.comStephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.comTo view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182206Source: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium CorpCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.