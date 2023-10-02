Terreno Resources Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, October 2, 2023 - Terreno Resources Corp. (TSXV:TNO.H) ("Terreno" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the meeting of shareholders held September 29, 2023.

Shareholders representing 18,635,063 shares, or over 29% of the issued and outstanding shares, voted at the meeting.

The audited financials statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were accepted as presented and Simone & Company was re-appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year by 100% of the vote.

The number of directors was set at three and Mr. George A. Brown, Mr. Joseph Del Campo, and Mr. Richard Williams were re-elected as directors of the Company.

The continuation of the existing Stock Option Plan was approved by 100% of the vote.

The special resolution to approve the issue of up to twenty million common shares over four years to obtain the remaining 40% of the Las Cucharas Gold & Silver Project was approved by 64.5% of the vote.

At the Board Meeting held subsequent to the shareholders meeting, the Directors appointed Mr. Richard Williams as President and Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Carmen Yuen as Treasurer and Corporate Secretary.

Terreno announces that Mr. George A. Brown is retiring from his position as President and CEO due to serious health issues. Mr. Brown has been battling throat cancer over this past year and he has decided to reduce his day-to-day involvement as he recovers from radiation and chemo treatments. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Brown for his years of service as CEO since June 2017.

Additional information on the Company can be viewed at www.sedar.com

For additional information, contact: Tel: (905) 467-1109

Email: georgeabrown0955@gmail.com

Suite 1102, 44 Victoria Street, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1Y2

Neither The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Terreno's securities in the United States. None of the securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus that contains detailed information about Terreno and its management, as well as financial statements.

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the transactions contemplated, any requisite regulatory approvals in respect thereof and proposed future transactions Tereno may undertake and their expected timing. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Terreno to control or predict. Terreno undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

