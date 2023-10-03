E3 Lithium Announces New Advisory Committee, Designed to Propel Future Growth

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or "the Company," Alberta's leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today announced the new and returning members of its Advisory Committee.

"We are delighted to announce the appointments of Suzanne Patrick and Justin Jimmy, along with the return of The Honourable Brad Wall, to E3 Lithium's Advisory Committee," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Supplementing our strong Board of Directors, the Advisory Committee's extensive experience and specialized expertise will help realize our vision to be a global leader in responsibly sourced lithium."

E3 Lithium is pleased to announce the appointments of the following individuals to the Company's Advisory Committee:

Suzanne Patrick

A retired Navy Commander and former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense, Ms. Patrick served in the United States Navy Reserve for 21 years, rising to the rank of Commander. From 2001-2005, she served as Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Industrial Policy. In addition, Ms. Patrick has served as an aerospace analyst with Sanford Bernstein and held senior management positions with Creditanstalt Bank. Ms. Patrick also established the New Poland Eagle fund at Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder.

Justin Jimmy

Mr. Jimmy is an aviator and a Chief Financial Officer with Indigenous Government, as well as an entrepreneur in the retail space and consulting ventures. Mr. Jimmy is an Indigenous professional with his ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is moving towards his CPA designation. Mr. Jimmy is passionate about Indigenous economic reconciliation and working towards building bridges with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Mr. Jimmy's roles spanned operations management, directorship, controllership, capacity building and technical accounting with First Nation governments and businesses, not-for-profits and industry.

Hon. Brad Wall

Mr. Wall previously served as the Premier of Saskatchewan where he demonstrated a consistent ability to bring political and business leaders together as he implemented creative ways to bolster the Province's economic well-being. Mr. Wall is a Special Advisor in the Osler Calgary office and offers his strategic insight and guidance, and an extensive understanding of the interconnection between business, politics, and trade on a global scale. Mr. Wall is a returning member to E3 Lithium's Advisory Committee.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003706561/en/

