Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2023 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of 16,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and executive officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of up to seven years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant.
About Highland
Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact: Barry O'Shea, Interim CEO Email: info@highlandcopper.com
