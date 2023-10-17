Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Highland Copper Announces Grant of Stock Options

01:19 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2023 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved the grant of 16,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and executive officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of up to seven years and will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of the first and second anniversary of the grant.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.highlandcopper.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Barry O'Shea, Interim CEO
Email: info@highlandcopper.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Highland Copper Company Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J7TE
CA43004Y1016
www.highlandcopper.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap