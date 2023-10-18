Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Retail Investor Event

PERTH, October 18, 2023 -

NOTICE OF RETAIL INVESTOR EVENT

Centamin is pleased to announce it will host a virtual retail investor presentation on Monday, 30 October 2023. The event is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Martin Horgan, CEO, and Ross Jerrard, CFO, will give a brief presentation of the Company's recent results and developments at its Sukari Gold Mine (Egypt) and Doropo Gold Project (Côte d'Ivoire), followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the Investor Meet Company platform or by emailing them directly to the Company at investor@centaminplc.com.

Live questions can be submitted during the presentation through the Investor Meet Company platform.

EVENT ACCESS

The event will start at 18:00 GMT (UK time). Please register here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/centamin-plc/register-investor.

A replay of the event will be made available through Company's website.

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced over 5 million ounces of gold, and today has 6.0Moz in gold Mineral Reserves. Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and has over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Nubian Shield.

Centamin recognises its responsibility to deliver operational and financial performance and create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship, including but not limited to in 2022, achieving new safety records; commissioning of the largest hybrid solar farm for a gold mine; sustaining a +95% Egyptian workforce; and, a +60% Egyptian supply chain at Sukari.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications

investor@centaminplc.com FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis

+442037271000

centamin@fticonsulting.com

