Tocvan Completes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Pilar Gold - Silver Expansion

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (OTC:TCVNF) (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce it has completed and signed a Definitive Agreement with a private title owner for the 100% acquisition of 2,172.7 ha immediately adjacent and north of its Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The area includes highly prospective zones that have seen limited exploration to date, however recent placer mining suggests untested gold and silver potential (see figure 1). Tocvan's technical personnel have already completed initial field reconnaissance to evaluate new target areas, results are pending.

"To finalize this agreement is a major milestone for the Company, completely changing our trajectory towards becoming a producer with significant resource potential." Stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "To now be able to explore a much larger area primed for new discoveries and provide immediate expansion potential to Pilar itself gives our shareholders added upside. The acquisition also gives us ample space for future mine infrastructure as we continue to advance Pilar towards production. We look forward to quickly evaluating this new area to begin aggressive drill campaigns targeting expansion and discovery."

Figure 1. Overview of Pilar Expansion Area. Large hydrothermal alteration cells, recent placer mining and similar geology to Pilar all indicate the area is highly prospective for Au-Ag and Cu mineralization. The area has never seen systematic Au-Ag exploration.



Terms of the Agreement

Total cash payments of $4 million USD and 2.5 million common shares will be issued over the 5-year term of the agreement. A total minimum work commitment of $1 million USD is considered over the agreement. The title owner will retain a 2% NSR on the properties acquired. After the initial 5-year term the Company can elect to extend the agreement an additional 10 years by starting advanced royalty payments or purchase full title ownership through an additional cash payment of $500,000 USD.

Table 1. Summary of the Definitive Agreement Terms. All cash values are in USD. Common shares issued are subject to certain sale restrictions over the course of the agreement.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 23,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 39.9 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

