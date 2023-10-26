September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

BRISBANE, Oct. 25, 2023 - Allkem Ltd. (ASX|TSX: "AKE", the "Company") provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position1 as at 30 September 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATIONS

The Olaroz Lithium Facility 2 achieved above budget quarterly production of 4,453 tonnes of lithium carbonate, up 35 % on the previous corresponding period ("PCP")

achieved above budget quarterly production of 4,453 tonnes of lithium carbonate, up 35 % on the previous corresponding period ("PCP") Record lithium carbonate sales volume of 4,554 tonnes for the quarter, generating Olaroz revenue 3 of ~US$118 million with average realised price of US$25,981/tonne 4 FOB and a gross cash margin of 77% or US$19,893/tonne

of ~US$118 million with average realised price of US$25,981/tonne FOB and a gross cash margin of 77% or US$19,893/tonne Mt Cattlin achieved record quarterly production of 72,549 tonnes of spodumene concentrate at 5.3% Li 2 O grade, a ~25% increase quarter on quarter ("QoQ") and in line with full year guidance

O grade, a ~25% increase quarter on quarter ("QoQ") and in line with full year guidance Strong Mt Cattlin recovery of 68% across the quarter demonstrates favourable grade and mineralisation as mining continues in the main part of the orebody

Mt Cattlin received approval from the Western Australian regulator to proceed with the mining of Stage 4 cutback which supports the previously announced extension of mining activities

Spodumene sales of 76,631 dmt generated record revenue of ~US$201.1 million5 with a gross cash margin of 71% at average sales price of approximately US$3,000/dmt on a SC6 CIF basis

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Material growth profile underpinned by 40 million tonnes ("Mt") of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") Allkem Group Resource with plans to deliver 179kt LCE production capacity by FY28

Olaroz Stage 2 achieved first wet production in mid-July with commissioning continuing and production scheduled for H2 CY23. Ramp up is on track and expected to take approximately 15 months

At Naraha, 526 tonnes of lithium hydroxide were sold and after completing work on product quality and operational improvements, battery grade qualification with customers has continued throughout the quarter

Sal de Vida's Mineral Resource increased to 7.17Mt LCE and the Reserve increased 43% to 2.49Mt LCE, supporting a 40 year project life. OPEX remains highly competitive; Stage 1 was updated to US$4,529 per tonne LCE, and Stage 1 and 2 combined is US$4,003 per tonne LCE. Stage 1 CAPEX was updated to US$374 million and Stage 2 to US$657 million

The first two strings of ponds at Sal de Vida Stage 1 are complete. Process plant engineering was 66% complete, procurement was 70% and construction was 13% by quarter end

James Bay resource increased by 173% to 110Mt @ 1.3% Li 2 O solidifying the tier 1, long life nature of the asset. OPEX and CAPEX were updated to US$407 per tonne of 5.6% Li 2 O concentrate and US$381.5 million respectively, in line with industry conditions while economics remain robust

O solidifying the tier 1, long life nature of the asset. OPEX and CAPEX were updated to US$407 per tonne of 5.6% Li O concentrate and US$381.5 million respectively, in line with industry conditions while economics remain robust Detailed engineering and procurement at James Bay have reached 84%

A recent project update of the Cauchari Resource defined a 25ktpa LCE production capacity with competitive OPEX of US$4,081/t LCE, CAPEX of US$659 million and first production expected in H2 CY27

FINANCIALS AND CORPORATE

The notice of meeting and explanatory statement for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (8 November, 2023) was dispatched to shareholders in early October

The notice of meeting and explanatory statement ("Scheme Booklet") for the proposed merger with Livent Corporation, is expected to be dispatched to shareholders in November 2023. The date of the meeting will be confirmed once all approvals of the merger and Scheme documentation have been received

Allkem and Livent have agreed that the name of the combined company will be Arcadium Lithium plc upon a successful merger of equals transaction

Group revenue for the quarter was approximately US$327 million and group gross operating cash margin 1 was approximately US$237 million (72%)

was approximately US$237 million (72%) At 30 September group net cash6 was US$671.7 million up US$23.3 million from 30 June 2023

SUSTAINABILITY

Allkem continues to focus on a long-term commitment to environmental and social performance and transparent reporting across its operations and growth projects.

In July a US$130 million sustainability-linked green project financing facility was signed with the International Finance Corporation ("IFC") for Sal de Vida Stage 1. Allkem is in discussions with another lender to increase the project finance facility by a further $50 million, for a total financing package of $180 million. The facility recognises Allkem's level of commitment to sustainability and alignment with the globally recognised IFC environmental and social performance requirements.

Decarbonisation - Net zero commitment

A key performance metric of the IFC loan is linked to achieving low emissions intensity targets for the Sal de Vida Project. Allkem has also become part of the Electric Mine Consortium in Australia which promotes development and testing of new technology for mine site emissions reduction.

Human Capital - Safety performance

Allkem recorded a 12-month moving average Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 2.03 (per million hours) at the end of September, slightly higher than the closing rate of FY23. The 12-month moving average Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate was 0.72 (per million hours). Three recordable Injuries were incurred by contractors during the quarter with one resulting in a lost time injury. Investigations have been carried out and corrective actions are being implemented.

Additional Safety initiatives during the quarter have included continued roll out of the Field Critical Control Check at Mt Cattlin and special focus on deployment of actions to improve Driving Safety performance in Argentina (e.g., related campaign, development of vehicle monitoring technologies and drivers focused training).

Natural Capital - Impact assessment & Rehabilitation

Environmental monitoring related activities on the James Bay territory were suspended by the government during forest fires that continued to impact the region until late August.

At Mt Cattlin, winter 2023 rehabilitation earthworks were completed, with final profiles and cover soil systems constructed over approximately 7.5 hectares of south facing Waste Dump 1 slopes.

Shared Value - Community initiatives

A new physiotherapy room at Susques Hospital (near Olaroz) was completed as a donation by the company following a collaborative effort with COAS (Cooperation for Social Action) and the Ministry of Health of the province. This followed a joint assessment of the hospital's needs and the impact on the community.

At Sal de Vida, Allkem continued delivering Health and Wellbeing programs to local communities by supporting visits by medical professionals to all the villages of Antofagasta de La Sierra. During August, 65 people from the villages participated in the program.

Community engagement with key Cree stakeholders for the James Bay project continues and remains positive.

OPERATIONS

OLAROZ LITHIUM FACILITY

Lithium Carbonate Jujuy Province, Argentina

Production

Production for the September quarter of 4,453 tonnes was up 35% on the previous corresponding period. Approximately 42% of quarterly production was battery grade lithium carbonate, higher than previous quarter and in line with customer requirements.

Excellent operational performance continues reflecting robust plant reliability, low downtime and improved energy efficiency with high brine feedstock concentration.

Sales and financial performance

Record quarterly product sales volume was up 33% QoQ to 4,554 tonnes of lithium carbonate of which 31% was battery grade.

Total sales revenue was ~US$123 million including US$4.6 million related to sales of a lithium carbonate by-product. The average price received from third party sales was US$25,981/tonne on an FOB basis.

Cost and margins

Cash cost of goods sold for the quarter was US$6,088/tonne up 4% from prior quarter. Cost of sales have increased over the last year due to the removal of export incentives, material increases in the price of soda ash, lime and natural gas as well as employment costs being affected by inflation. These increases have in part been mitigated by strong operational performance with high brine concentration and high process recovery. Gross cash margin for the quarter was 77% or US$19,893/tonne.

Table 1: Olaroz September quarter production and sales metrics

Metric Units Sep Q

FY24 Jun Q

FY24 QoQ % PCP Sep FY23 PCP % Production tonnes 4,453 5,059 -12% 3,289 35% Sales tonnes 4,554 3,430 33% 3,721 22% Third party price received US$/tonne 25,981 38,062 -32% 43,237 -40% Cash cost of goods sold1 US$/tonne 6,088 5,882 4% 4,563 33% Revenue US$M 123 132 -7% 150 -18% Gross cash margin (Av. Price) US$/tonne 19,893 32,172 -38% 35,754 -44% Gross cash margin % 77% 85% -9% 89% -13%

Excludes royalties, export tax and corporate costs





Stage 2 expansion

The Olaroz Stage 2 lithium facility achieved first production in mid-July, with wet lithium carbonate cake produced at the filter presses. Commissioning activities continue and production is on track for H2 CY23, with ramp-up expected to take approximately 15 months.

Project update

Allkem reviewed and updated the Mineral Resources and economics for Olaroz Stage 1 and Stage 2. Results are summarised below.

Metric Units Mineral Resource Estimate Mt LCE 22.63 Annual Production Capacity Stage 1 and 2 Tonnes LCE/ year 42,500 Pre-tax NPV for Stage 1 and 2 @ 10% discount rate US$ billion 7.01 OPEX Stage 1 and 2 US$/ tonne LCE 4,149



Total Mineral Resource Estimate of 22.63 Mt LCE is a 10% increase from the previous estimate in March 2023 with a 52% increase in Measured Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resource now comprises 11.54 Mt of LCE, as Measured, and 3.83 Mt as Indicated for a combined 15.38 Mt of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource. There is an additional 7.25 Mt of Inferred Resources for a total resource of 22.6Mt (Measured, Indicated and Inferred).

Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$7.01 billion at a 10% discount rate and long term operating costs for the combined Stage 1 and Stage 2 operation are estimated at US$4,149 per tonne LCE over the life-of-mine considering synergies from the joint operation of Stages 1 and 2.

MT CATTLIN

Spodumene concentrate Ravensthorpe, Western Australia

Production

Production in the September quarter was a record 72,549 dmt of spodumene concentrate at 5.3% Li 2 O grade, a 25% increase from the prior quarter and in line with FY24 production forecast of 210-230kt. Recovery of 68% demonstrates favourable grade and favourable mineralisation as mining has moved into the central zones of the main ore body.

Sales and financial performance

76,631 dmt of spodumene concentrate were shipped during the quarter at an average grade of 5.3% Li 2 O. Revenue generated for the quarter was US$201.1 million at an average realised sales price of US$2,625/dmt CIF which corresponds to approximately US$3,000/dmt CIF on an SC6 equivalent.

An additional US$2.7 million of revenue was generated from a delayed shipment of low grade spodumene concentrate.

Cost and margins

The FOB cash cost of production for the quarter of US$636/dmt was 23% lower QoQ due to higher production volumes and recoveries compared to previous quarters. The gross cash margin for the quarter was 69% or approximately US$142 million.

Table 2: Mt Cattlin quarterly operational and sales performance

Metric Units Sep 23 Jun 23 Production Recovery % 68 67 Concentrate produced dmt 72,549 58,059 Grade of concentrate produced % Li 2 O 5.3 5.3 Sales Concentrate shipped dmt 76,631 46,787 Grade of concentrate shipped % Li 2 O 5.3 5.3 Realised price US$/dmt CIF 2,625 4,297 Revenue1 US$ million 201.1 201.0 Costs of production Cash cost of production2 US$/t FOB 636 830

Excludes tantalum and low grade sales Excluding marketing and royalties.

Mining activities

As previously announced, the next mining stage (Stage 4) consists of two separate cutbacks (Stage 4-1 and 4-2) to optimise ore presentation. Regulatory approval was obtained on 30 September for the Stage 4 cutback and mining commenced at Stage 4-1 in early October.

In the second cutback (Stage 4-2), the increasing waste/ore strip ratio at depth via open pit mining methods is being evaluated against an alternate underground mining option in the form of a Feasibility Study.

Mineral resource and reserve update

Allkem reviewed and updated the Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource Estimate to 12.1Mt at 1.3% Li 2 O and Ore Reserve to 7.1Mt at 1.2% Li 2 O. The update incorporates infill drilling results from the 2NW deposit, depleted mined material and site stockpiles at 30 June 2023 and material to be mined after this date.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

NARAHA

Lithium Hydroxide Naraha, Japan

The operational focus continues to be on progressively increasing product quality and volumes to design capacity. The scheduled maintenance shutdown was complete during the quarter and plant performance demonstrated capability to run at 100% capacity.

526 tonnes of lithium hydroxide were sold to third party customers during the quarter. The battery grade hydroxide qualification process with customers continues with samples produced in early July.

SAL DE VIDA

Lithium Carbonate Catamarca Province, Argentina

Sal de Vida is designed with a nameplate capacity of 45ktpa of predominantly battery grade lithium carbonate through an evaporation and processing operation at the Salar del Hombre Muerto site. Development will be delivered in two stages with Stage 1 currently in construction targeting 15ktpa production capacity.

Project Update

Allkem released an update to Sal de Vida's Mineral Resource Estimate and Ore Reserves, project costs, schedule estimates and project economics in the announcement titled 'Sal de Vida Delivers Improved Economics, Resource, Reserves' on 25 September 2023. The results are summarised below.

Metric Units Total Mineral Resource Estimate Mt LCE 7.17 Ore Reserve Estimate Mt LCE 2.49 Project Life Years 40 Annual Production Capacity Stage 1 Tonnes LCE/ year 15 Annual Production Capacity Stage 1 and 2 Tonnes LCE/ year 45 Pre-tax NPV for Stage 1 and 2 @ 10% discount rate US$ billion 5.51 OPEX stage 1 US$/ tonne LCE 4,529 OPEX Stage 1 and 2 US$/ tonne LCE 4,003 CAPEX Stage 1 US$ million 374 CAPEX Stage 2 US$ million 657



The total Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 5% to 7.17 Mt LCE from the previous estimate in 2022, with a 41% increase in Measured Mineral Resource. The total Ore Reserve Estimate of 2.49 Mt LCE supports a 40-year project life based on Ore Reserves only, a 43% increase from the previous statement due to a revised point of reference for Ore Reserve reporting of 'brine pumped to the evaporation ponds.

Pre-tax NPV for Stage 1 and 2 increased ~82% from the previous study to US$5.51 billion at a 10% discount rate. Operating costs for Stage 1 and 2 increased from US$3,280 per tonne LCE to US$4,003 per tonne LCE due to increases in the price of soda ash, lime and labour costs since the previous study.

Stage 1 operating costs increased to US$4,529 per tonne LCE due and CAPEX for Stage 1 increased to US$374 million, for mechanical completion, representing a 38% increase which is in line with inflationary conditions.

The prefeasibility study update confirms the Stage 2 expansion will be completed on the same design basis as Stage 1 with a twofold modular replication of the Stage 1 design. Stage 2 CAPEX is estimated at approximately US$657 million, with Stage 2 benefiting from Stage 1 detailed engineering, established on site infrastructure and established regional construction teams and facilities.

Project execution

Construction of the first two strings of ponds reached completion and they are now filled with brine. The third string of ponds has reached 63% of construction completion. The brine distribution system is complete and the booster station has been commissioned.





Figure 1: First 2 strings of evaporation ponds complete (left), plant construction underway (right)

The process plant engineering is at 66% completion, procurement is at 70% and construction is at 13%. Camp construction was also complete with 888 beds available. Long lead equipment procurement is well advanced with the majority of equipment forecast for arrival prior to end of CY23.

Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected by H1 2025 with first production expected in H2 2025 and ramp up expected to take one year. The schedule change relates to improved understanding of the current execution plan, the ongoing import challenges and delays experienced in country by Allkem and it contractors and vendors as well as an improved understanding of regional productivity factors.

Stage 2 construction is anticipated to commence upon receipt of applicable permits and substantial mechanical completion of Stage 1 with Stage 2 first production approximately 2.5 - 3 years thereafter.

JAMES BAY

Spodumene Concentrate Québec, Canada

Project Update

Allkem released an update to the project's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, project cost and project economics in the announcement titled "James Bay Update Confirms Strong Project Economics" on 25 September 2023. The results are summarised below.

Metric Units Total Mineral Resource Estimate - 110.2 Mt @ 1.30% Li 2 O Ore Reserve Estimate - 37.3 Mt at 1.27% Li 2 O Project Life Years 19 Annual Production Capacity ktpa 311 Product grade % Li 2 O 5.6 Pre-tax NPV @ 8% discount rate US$ billion 2.9 OPEX US$/ tonne 407 CAPEX US$ million 381.5



The Total Mineral Resource increased by 173% from the previous estimate to 110.2 Mt at 1.30% Li 2 O, including 54.3 Mt at 1.30% Li 2 O in the Indicated Category, and 55.9 Mt at 1.29% Li 2 O in the Inferred Category. Ore Reserve of 37.3 Mt at 1.27% Li 2 O provides a long life, low cost spodumene operation and remains in line with permitting considerations.

Material ~108% increase in pre-tax NPV to US$2.9 billion with a strong internal rate of return and short payback period. CAPEX was revised to US$381.5 million, representing a 33.8% increase on the December 2021 FS, in line with inflationary conditions. Cash operating costs (FOB Montreal) of US$407 per tonne of 5.6% Li 2 O concentrate also reflects inflationary conditions.

Project execution

Detailed engineering continues alongside procurement activities including ordering of key long lead items and equipment packages (temporary camps, primary sub-station, process equipment, etc).

Engineering and procurement progressed to 84% completion by the end of the quarter with engineering of the process plant package at 87%. Procurement of various equipment (mechanical, mobile, electrical, etc) are mostly completed. The bidding process for contract packages (including services) are mostly completed including final negotiations in progress.

Permitting

The Impact Benefit Agreement with The Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), the Cree Nation Government and the Cree Nation of Eastmain remains in progress and has resumed after the last approval process was paused due to a State of Emergency declared in relation to forest fires in the region.

Comex approval (Quebec government and CREE Nation) of the ESIA and procedural construction permitting also remain in progress. The ESIA draft report was completed in August by Quebec government personnel and submitted to COMEX for review and final evaluation. Engagement remains positive with community stakeholders including community consultations, meetings with key Cree stakeholders and discussions with the Eastmain community economic development branch to agree local economic benefits.

Once permits are secured, construction will commence, and the Company will update guidance for first production. Work is ongoing with engineering contractors to progress alternative commencement dates and evaluate opportunities to accelerate the construction schedule, including use of prefabricated modules.

Drilling

A 40,000m drilling campaign commenced in late September, 30,000m of which will target further definition of the ore body to convert Inferred to Indicated Resources. The remainder of the program will commence later in the calendar year, largely targeting possible extensions to mineralisation in the East, North-West and at depth as well as new targets identified from geophysics.

CAUCHARI

Lithium Carbonate Jujuy Province, Argentina

Project update

Allkem released an update to Cauchari's Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, project cost and project economics which supports a 25ktpa LCE production capacity. The announcement titled "Cauchari Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and Project Update" was released on 25 September 2023 and is summarised below.

Metric Units Total Mineral Resource Estimate Mt LCE 5.95 Ore Reserve Estimate Mt LCE- 1.13 Project Life Years 30 Annual Production Capacity ktpa 25 Pre-tax NPV @ 10% discount rate US$ billion 2.52 OPEX US$/ tonne 4,081 CAPEX US$ million 659



Total Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.95 Mt LCE, a 6% decrease from the previous estimate in 2019 due to slight changes in mining parameters. The total Ore Reserve Estimate of 1.13 Mt LCE supports a 30-year project life based on Ore Reserves only, a 11% increase from the previous statement due to a revised point of reference for Ore Reserve reporting of 'brine pumped to the evaporation ponds.'

Pre-tax NPV increased ~200% to US$2.52 billion from the previous study at a 10% discount rate. Cash operating margin stayed constant at ~85%, with the increased realised price projections being proportionally offset by increased operating costs. Operating costs increased to US$4,081 per tonne LCE due to material increases in the price of soda ash, lime, natural gas and employment costs since the previous study.

CAPEX increased to US$659 million from the previous study, for mechanical completion. Substantial mechanical completion, pre-commissioning and commissioning activities are expected by H1 CY27 with first production expected in H2 CY27 and ramp up expected to take 1 year.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

3,427m of RC drilling was conducted in late September at James Bay, incurring total drilling costs of ~CA$390k. No exploration drilling was undertaken at Mt Cattlin during the quarter.

LITHIUM MARKET

Demand

Demand during the quarter was somewhat softer than expected. Procurement activity has been conservative as customers have kept a wait-and-see approach, putting renewed downward pressure on lithium prices. OEMs are increasing pressure on battery makers who have not passed on their materials cost decreases to help reduce the EV premium vs ICE vehicles to consumers. This supports the view that the anticipated demand uptick is merely delayed, as EV demand fundamentals remain strong.

EV sales have continued to grow year on year, with August showing the highest EV penetration to date in China and US at 36% and 10% respectively and September reaching a new record in China for EV unit sales. Global EV sales remain on track to reach 14 million this year, with China set to account for over 8 million units. Medium to longer term demand drivers remain resilient despite short term sentiment and volatility.

Supply

New supply sources are balancing their cash requirements with limited profitability at current prices, while a number of projects recently announced delays and increased capital and operating costs. Some higher-cost production has been curtailed and some new production delayed as a result of the lower prices, again highlighting the risk of deficit should trade continue at current levels.

CORPORATE AND FINANCIALS

Proposed Merger with Livent

On 10 May, Allkem and Livent announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create a leading global integrated lithium chemicals producer.

During the quarter, the following progress had been made in relation to the Transaction:

Antitrust/competition and investment screening/foreign investment regime notifications and applications or draft filings (as applicable) were lodged in all required jurisdictions.

All competition and foreign investment approvals required to be obtained prior to completion have been obtained or are expected to be received prior to the proposed closing of the Transaction.

Allkem expects to dispatch the Scheme Booklet to shareholders in November 2023. The Scheme Booklet will contain information about the Transaction, including the basis for the Allkem Board's recommendation, as well as the Independent Expert's Report. Allkem Shareholders are encouraged to consider the Scheme Booklet in full, once it is available, and to have regard to the disclosures included in the Scheme Booklet when making any decision to vote for or against the scheme proposal.

Subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory, shareholder and Australian Court approvals, and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions, Allkem and Livent are currently still targeting completion of the Transaction around the end of CY2023.

Upon closing of the all-stock merger of equals, Allkem shareholders will own approximately 56% and Livent shareholders will own approximately 44% of the merged entity. The name for the merged entity will be Arcadium Lithium plc.

Annual General Meeting

Allkem's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:30am AWST on 8 November 2023. The Notice of Meeting is available here.

Executive Management team

The executive team was bolstered with the appointment of Robert Edwardes as Chief Projects Officer. Mr Edwardes' most recent roles were as Executive Vice President Development at Woodside from 2012 to 2019, and Managing Director, US & Latin America at Worley from 2008 to 2012. James Connolly has been appointed as Chief Technical Officer.

Financial position

At 30 September 2023 group net cash5 was US$671.7 million up US$23.3 million from 30 June 2023. Net cash generated from operations and corporate, net of the effects of devaluation of Argentine Peso balance, was US$204.5 million. Expenditure during the quarter included:

capital expenditure of US$109.1 million and increase in working capital of US$17.9 million;

Naraha project cash utilisation of US$19.4 million to fund ramp up of operation;

payments of income tax of US$28.9 million; and

merger costs US$5.9 million.

At 30 September 2023, Allkem had available cash of US$817.7 million. US$1.1 million and US$76.7 million have been set aside as guarantees for the Naraha debt facility and Olaroz expansion debt facility respectively.

APPENDIX 1 - GROUP METRICS AND RESOURCE SUMMARY

Allkem Group Key Metrics





Asset Location Production capacity conc.

('000) t Production7 Capacity LCE ('000) t Operating cost US$/t

conc. Development Capex

US$M NPV2

(pre-tax)

US$B James Bay Quebec, Canada 311 39 407 382 2.9 Mt Cattlin Western Australia 220 27 850 80 1.0 Total Hard Rock 531 66 590 3.9 Production Capacity LCE ('000) t Operating cost US$/t LCE Development Capex

US$M NPV8

(pre-tax)

US$B Sal de Vida Catamarca, Argentina 45 4,003 1,031 5.5 Olaroz Jujuy, Argentina 42.5 4,149 - 7.0 Cauchari Jujuy, Argentina 25 4,081 659 2.5 Total Brine 113 4,075 1,690 15 Total Allkem (LCE basis)9 179 2,152 18.9

Allkem Group Total Resources10





Asset Location Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade Li 2 O (%) Contained ('000) t LCE James Bay Quebec, Canada 110.2 1.3 3,540 Mt Cattlin Western Australia 12.1 1.3 390 Total Hard Rock

Resource 122.3 1.3 3,930 Brine volume (m3) Average Li

mg/l Contained ('000) t LCE Sal de Vida Catamarca, Argentina 1.9 x 109 724 7,172 Olaroz Jujuy, Argentina 6.7 x 109 636 22,630 Cauchari Jujuy, Argentina 2.2 x 109 475 5,950 Total Brine Resource 35,752 Total Allkem Resource (LCE) 39,682





1 All figures are unaudited and contain non-IFRS metrics and exclude Borax as a discontinued operation. Gross operating cash margin is calculated as revenue less cash cost of goods sold, freight and insurance (and excludes corporate and non-operating costs).

2 All figures 100% Olaroz Project basis.

3 Excludes lithium carbonate by-product revenue of US$4.6 million

4 "FOB" (Free On Board) excludes insurance and freight charges included in "CIF" (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company's FOB reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission.

5 Revenue excludes tantalum sales and low grade spodumene concentrate (US$2.7 million) from Mt Cattlin.

6Net cash includes Naraha cash balances and project loans at 75% interest, and Olaroz cash deposits to secure project borrowing and deposits that are held as guarantees. Related party loans are excluded.

7 Spodumene concentrate production amounts shown as metrics tons of spodumene at a Li 2 O% grade. Conversion to LCE is 0.02552 metric tons of lithium metal to 1 metric ton of spodumene concentrate at 5.5% Li 2 O. Conversion to LCE is 0.02784 metric tons of lithium metal to 1 metric ton of spodumene concentrate at 6.0% Li 2 O.

8 NPV figures are from each project ASX release utilising Wood McKenzie pricing forecasts. Net Present Value ("NPV") for Hard Rock assets at 8% real discount rate. NPV for Brine assets at 10% real discount rate

9 Production is on 100% basis, attributable production is 165ktpa

10 Resources are presented as the sum of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource and are reported in line with the JORC Code (2012). The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code are comparable to the confidence categories in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, May 2014. The reader should be cautioned that under NI 43-101 guidelines, Inferred Mineral Resources cannot be grouped with Measured and Indicated categories and that the JORC code is considered an "accepted foreign code" as described in Part 7 of the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure. See individual project releases dated as per this release for further information





APPENDIX 2 - RESOURCES & RESERVES



Mt Cattlin

Mt Cattlin Ore Reserve Update at 30 June 2023

Classification Location Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade Li 2 O (%) Grade Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Contained Metal ('000) t Li 2 O) Contained Metal ('000) lbs Ta 2 O 5 Proved In-situ 0.2 0.9 120 1 45 Probable In-situ 5.2 1.3 130 69 1,500 Stockpiles 1.8 0.8 95 13 396 Total Ore Reserve 7.1 1.2 120 84 1,900

Notes: Ore Reserves mine designs were conducted on a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-ff grade and Ore Reserves are reported above a marginal cut-off grade of 0.3 % Li 2 O. Estimates have been rounded to a maximum of two significant figures, thus sum of columns may not equal.

Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource Update as at 30 June 2023, depleted for mining

Classification Location Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade Li 2 O (%) Grade Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Contained Metal ('000) t Li 2 O) Contained Metal ('000) lbs Ta 2 O 5 Contained ('000) t LCE Measured In-situ 0.2 1.0% 172 2 75 5 Indicated In-situ 8.8 1.4% 165 121 3,197 299 Inferred In-situ 1.3 1.3% 181 17 518 42 Indicated Stockpiles 1.8 0.8% 95 13 396 32 Total Mineral Resource 12.1 1.3% 167 153 4,186 378

Notes: Global Insitu Mineral Resource as at 30 June, 2023. COG 0.3% lithia. Depleted for mining 1.2Mt @1.2% lithia January-June, 2023. 'Inferred In-situ' and 'Indicated stockpiles' have been edited from ASX Release "Allkem confirms material growth profile underpinned by 40 Mt Resource" published on 25 August, 2023 which contained a typographical error and showed the numbers juxtaposed with the alternate description.

Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource Update as at 30 June 2023, depleted for mining, within a RPEEE shell USD 1,500

Classification Location Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade Li 2 O (%) Grade Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Contained Metal ('000) t Li 2 O) Contained Metal ('000) lbs Ta 2 O 5 Measured In-situ 0.2 1.0 171 2 44 Indicated In-situ 7.2 1.4 147 98 2,221 Inferred In-situ 0.2 1.1 133 2 48 Indicated Stockpiles 1.8 0.8 95 13 396 Total Mineral Resource 9.4 1.2 137 115 2,700

Notes: RPEEE optimisations were conducted on a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-ff grade and are reported above a marginal cut-off grade of 0.3 % Li 2 O. Estimates have been rounded to a maximum of two significant figures, thus sum of columns may not equal

Mt Cattlin Mineral Resources Update as at 30 June 2023, depleted for mining, exclusive of Ore Reserves

Classification Location Ore Tonnes (Mt) Grade Li 2 O (%) Grade Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Contained Metal ('000) t Li 2 O) Contained Metal ('000) lbs Ta 2 O 5 Measured In-situ 0.1 1.0 179 1.0 39 Indicated In-situ 3.2 1.4 201 44.8 1417 Inferred In-situ 0.6 1.1 207 6.6 273 Total Mineral Resource 3.9 1.3 201 52.4 1,700

Notes: Mineral Resources, exclusive of Ore Reserves are reported above a marginal cut-off grade of 0.3 % Li 2 O. Estimates have been rounded to a maximum of two significant figures, thus sum of columns may not equal. Not constrained by the RPEEE USD1,500 shell.

James Bay

James Bay Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective date 30 June 2023

Category



Tonnage Grade Contained lithium oxide/LCE Mt % Li 2 O ('000) t Li 2 O ('000) t LCE Measured - - - - Indicated 54.3 1.30 706 1,746 Measured + Indicated 54.3 1.30 706 1,746 Inferred 55.9 1.29 724 1,790 Total Mineral Resource 110.2 1.30 1,430 3,537

The Independent Competent Person, as defined by the JORC Code 2012, responsible for the preparation of this MRE is Mr. Luke Evans, P.Eng, a full-time employee of SLR. Mr. Evans is a member of L'Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec, a Recognised Professional Organisation defined by the JORC Code 2012. The effective date of the mineral resource is the 30th June 2023 (erroneously identified as Aug. 9, 2023 in the earlier news release). The Mineral Resource Estimate has been reported within a conceptual pit shell at a cut-off grade of 0.50% Li 2 O The Mineral Resources are Inclusive of Ore Reserves. The conceptual pit shell used to constrain the MRE has been defined using a spodumene concentrate price of US$1,500 per tonne, an exchange rate of CAD:US$ of 1.33, a total ore-based cost of CAD33.92 per tonne, a mining cost of CAD4.82 per tonne, a concentrate transport cost of CAD86.16 per tonne, and a metallurgical recovery of 70.1%. The statements of Mineral Resources conform to the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) 2012 edition. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, as they do not demonstrate economic viability. The Competent Persons are not aware of any problem related to the environment, permits or mining titles, or related to legal, fiscal, socio?political, commercial issues, or any other relevant factor that could have a significant impact on this MRE. The number of tonnes has been rounded to the nearest 100,000 tonnes, with any discrepancies observed in the totals due to rounding effects. All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes.

James Bay Ore Reserve - Effective date 30 June 2023

Category



Tonnage Grade Contained Metal Mt % Li2O ('000) t Li 2 O Proven - - - Probable 37.3 1.27 474 Proven + Probable 37.3 1.27 474

The Independent Competent Person, as defined by the JORC Code 2012, responsible for the preparation of the Ore Reserve estimate is Mr. Normand Lecuyer, P.Eng., an employee of SLR. Mr. Lecuyer is a member of L'Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec (License No. 34914), a Recognised Professional Organisation defined by the JORC Code 2012. Effective date of the estimate is June 30th, 2023. Ore Reserves are estimated using the following metal prices (Li 2 O Conc = US$ 1,500/t Li 2 O at 6.0% Li 2 O) and an exchange rate of CAD/US$ 1.33. A minimum mining width of 5 m was used. A cut-off grade of 0.62% Li 2 O was used. The bulk density of ore is variable, is outlined in the geological block model, and averages 2.7 g/cm3. The average strip ratio is 3.6:1. The average mining dilution factor is 8.7% at 0.42% Li 2 O. Numbers may not add due to rounding

Olaroz

Olaroz Mineral Resource Estimate at August 2023

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent Li 2 CO 3

Variance to March 2023 m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes % Measured 3.3 x 109 659 2,170,000 11,540,000 53 % Indicated 1.2 x 109 592 720,000 3,840,000 -46 % Measured & Indicated 4.5 x 109 641 2,890,000 15,380,000 5 % Inferred 2.2 x 109 609 1,360,000 7,250,000 21 % Total 6.7 x 109 636 4,250,000 22,630,000 10 % The Competent Person(s) for these Mineral Resources estimate is Hydrominex Geoscience for Olaroz Comparison of values may not add up due to rounding or the use of averaging methods Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) with a conversion factor of 5.323 The cut-off grade used to report Olaroz Mineral Resources is 300 mg/l Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, there is no certainty that any or all of the Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves after application of the modifying factors

Sal de Vida

Sal de Vida Mineral Resource Estimate at August 2023

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent Li 2 CO 3

Variance to 2022 m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes % Measured 8.8 x 108 752 660,595 3,516,000 41 % Indicated 7.6 x 108 742 564,375 3,004,000 -20 % Measured & Indicated 1.6 x 109 747 1,224,970 6,520,000 5 % Inferred 2.2 x 108 556 122,497 652,000 5 % Total 1.9 x 109 724 1,347,467 7,172,000 5 % Note: Cut-off grade: 300 mg/L lithium. The reader is cautioned that Mineral Resources are not Ore Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Values are inclusive of Ore Reserve estimates, and not "in addition to".

Sal de Vida Ore Reserve Estimate at August 2023

Category Wellfield Time Period Li Total Mass Li 2 CO 3 Equivalent Li 2 CO 3 Variance to 2022 years tonnes tonnes % Proved Stage I East 1-7 30,541 163,000 81 % Proved Stage II Expansion 3-9 53,046 282,000 57 % Total Proved 1-9 83,587 445,000 65 % Probable Stage I East 8-40 146,520 780,000 53 % Probable Stage II Expansion 10-40 236,947 1,261,000 31 % Total Probable 8-40 383,467 2,041,000 39 % Total Proved and Probable 40 467,054 2,486,000 43 %

Note: Assumes 300 mg/L Li cut-off grade

Cauchari

Cauchari Mineral Resource Estimate at August 2023

Category Brine volume Average Li In Situ Li Li 2 CO 3

Equivalent Li 2 CO 3

Variance to 2019 m3 mg/l tonnes Tonnes % Measured 6.5 x 108 527 345,000 1,850,000 0% Indicated 1.1 x 109 452 490,000 2,600,000 -12% Measured & Indicated 1.8 x 109 476 835,000 4,450,000 -7% Inferred 6.0 x 108 473 285,000 1,500,000 0% Total 2.4 x 109 475 1,120,000 5,950,000 -6% The Competent Person(s) for these Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate is Atacama Water Comparison of values may not add up due to rounding or the use of averaging methods Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) with a conversion factor of 5.323 The cut-off grade used to report Cauchari Mineral Resources is 300 mg/l Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, there is no certainty that any or all of the Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves after application of the modifying factors

Cauchari Project Reserve Estimate at 30 June 2023

Category Year Brine Vol (Mm3) Average Lithium Grade (mg/L) Lithium (kt) Li 2 CO 3 Equivalent (kt) Proved 1-7 76 571 43 231 Probable 8-30 347 485 169 897 Total 1-30 423 501 212 1,128

The Competent Person(s) for these Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimate is Atacama Water. Comparison of values may not add up due to rounding or the use of averaging methods. Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) with a conversion factor of 5.323. The cut-off grade used to report Cauchari Ore Reserves is 300 mg/l. Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, there is no certainty that any or all of the Mineral Resources can be converted into Ore Reserves after application of the modifying factors. The Lithium Ore Reserve Estimate represents the lithium contained in the brine produced by the wellfields as input to the evaporation ponds. Brine production initiates in Year 1 from wells located in the NW Sector. In Year 9, brine production switches across to the SE Sector of the Project. Approximately 25% of M+I Mineral Resources are converted to Total Ore Reserves. Potential environmental effects of pumping have not been comprehensively analysed at the PFS stage. Additional evaluation of potential environmental effects will be done as part of the next stage of evaluation. Additional hydrogeological test work will be required in the next stage of evaluation to adequately verify the quantification of hydraulic parameters in the Archibarca fan area and in the Lower Sand unit as indicated by the sensitivity analysis carried out on the model results. Ore Reserves are derived from and included within the M&I Mineral Resources in the Mineral Resource.





