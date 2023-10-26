Pegasus Resources Engages Red Cloud Securities Inc for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2023 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(Frankfurt:OQS2)(OTC PINK:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is pleased to announce a significant step in our corporate strategy. We have entered into a services agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (RCSI) for market making services, aligning with our commitment to maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of our common shares.

Under this agreement, RCSI will provide promotional services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4. This engagement initially spans twelve months and is subject to renewal on a month-to-month basis thereafter, allowing flexibility in our collaboration.

In recognition of RCSI's services, Pegasus will compensate RCSI with an aggregate fee of $5,000 per month during the 12-month term.

There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and RCSI will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Furthermore, RCSI and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither RCSI nor any of its principals of RCSI have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 - 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins

X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

