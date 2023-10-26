Tocvan Initiates UAV LiDAR and Surface Modelling Across Pilar Expansion Area, Begins Important Steps for Mine Permitting and Planning

Highlights

LiDAR Survey Starting Across Pilar Expansion Area to Provide Detailed 3D Surface for: Infrastructure and Mine Development Planning Environmental Permitting Drill Targeting Mapping of Historic Workings and Structure

Follow-up Sampling on NEW Surface Discovery, 4.5-km from Pilar - 5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag

Drill Planning at Pilar and Expansion

CALGARY, October 26, 2023 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce it is starting the environmental permitting process at its Pilar gold-silver project in Sonora, Mexico with the initiation of a detailed UAV LiDAR survey across Pilar and the newly acquired Expansion Area. The expansion area covers over 21.7-square kilometers with initial surface samples returning high-grade gold and silver values (5.6 g/t Au and 106 g/t Ag) associated with intense hydrothermal altered volcanic rocks (see October 19th news release). The LiDAR and surface imagery data will provide high-resolution (centimeter scale), surface modelling that will be utilized for numerous initiatives including the start of environmental permitting for mine development; advanced drill targeting and infrastructure planning.

Figure 1. One of the newly acquired target areas in the expansion area 4.5-km north of Pilar. Recent recon sampling returned 5.6 g/t au and 106 g/t Ag in the first sample ever taken from the area, an area with expansive hydrothermal alteration over a 3.3x 1.5-km span. Alteration minerals tied to the hydrothermal system are shown from satellite ASTER data interpretation.

"We are excited to continue moving forward at Pilar with this key step towards future development and planning." stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "The LiDAR survey will serve to establish a high-resolution surface model in which we can begin detailed planning for infrastructure. It will also be a useful tool in drill targeting as we will be able to pickup historic mine workings and geological features that host potential gold and silver mineralization. Our team will also be following-up on the recent high-grade sample results in the northern alteration target area. An area we feel is just starting to take shape into a significant target with an alteration footprint that spans over three-kilometers long and nearly two-kilometers wide."

Figure 2. Overview of the Pilar Expansion Area with satellite ASTER interpretation data denoting alteration mineralogy. Base image from Google Earth.

About LiDAR

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), is an important tool for engineering and exploration allowing for detailed mapping accuracy and precision of natural and manmade features. LiDAR generates three-dimensional data in combination with photo imagery to produce extremely detailed elevation models for project planning and development.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 23,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag

61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 39.9 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock chip grab samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

