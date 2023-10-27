Batero Files Amended and Restated Technical Report

Vancouver, October 26, 2023 - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) ("Batero" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended and restated technical report with an effective date of September 15, 2022 and an amended and restated date of September 25, 2023, titled "Technical Report for an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the La Cumbre Gold Project, Department of Risaralda, Columbia" (the "Amended Technical Report") following a disclosure review completed by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

The Amended Technical Report addresses comments received by the BCSC with respect to compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Form 43-101F1, and supersedes the previously filed report in its entirety. In particular, qualifications of the Qualified Persons responsible for authoring the report have been addressed, and certain additions and clarifications have been made to Section 3 (Reliance on Experts), Section 5 (Accessibility, Climate, Local Resources, Infrastructure and Physiography), Section 14 (Mineral Resource Estimates), Section 17 (Recovery Methods), Section 22 (Economic Analysis), Section 23 (Adjacent Properties), Section 25 (Interpretations and Conclusions) and Section 26 (Recommendations). No material changes were made to the resource estimates or economic analysis of the La Cumbre Gold Project in the Amended Technical Report.

The Amended Technical Report was prepared by Linares Americas Consulting SAC in accordance with NI 43-101 and can be found on the Company's website at www.baterogold.com or under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Mr. Fernando Linares, Eng. Geo. is the Qualified Person for all scientific and technical information herein and has reviewed and approved such information in this release.

About Batero Gold Corp.

Batero is a precious and base metals advanced exploration company. The Company's objective is to develop the La Cumbre Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia. La Cumbre is located within the Company's 100% owned Batero-Quinchia Gold Project, which sits within Colombia's emerging and prolific Mid Cauca gold and copper belt.

