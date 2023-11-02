Molten Metals Corp. Makes Second Year Payment Under Antimony Option Agreement

Vancouver, November 02, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT) (FSE:Y44) (ISIN:CA60872A1066) is pleased to announce that it has made its second year option payment of $60,000 for the West Gore Elk Exploration mining claims. The initial option agreement was made effective July 9, 2021. Having made this payment, under the option agreement the Company is now only required to make an "advance royalty payment" of $5,000 in April 2024 and each year thereafter until commencement of commercial production on the property.

Lara Smith, President and CEO of Molten Metals, commented, "With this payment under the option agreement, we have made a significant step towards acquiring the West Gore property, which was once Canada's foremost Antimony producer. Antimony is a critical metal, central to both decarbonisation efforts as well as defense. In today's heightened levels of political instability, it has arguably never been more pressing for Western Powers to have its own source of critical mineral that very much includes Antimony."

West Gore has a NI 43-101 Technical Report which was completed by Michael C. Corey, P. Geo., in May 2021 and which concludes that "the production history of [West Gore] confirms the potential of the property to host Sb-Au mineralisation. A review of historic ore controls and more recent exploration work and new remote sensing data further indicate that the potential exists to (i) extend known mineralization intersected in drilling along strike and at depth and (ii) identify new shallow Sb-rich zones related to discordant structural features and (iii) identify new shallow, high grade Au zones related to the intersection of bedding parallel Au-bearing zones and discordant structural features."

In March 2023, the Company employed Resourceful Geoscience Solutions to digitize the historic core data. The full press release can be accessed here.

About Molten Metals Corp.

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining and exploration company focused on developing antimony projects in several jurisdictions. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. It is one of only fourteen metals to be included on the list of critical minerals of every major economy. This is because of its unique uses in both defence and as a battery metal. As the availability of large-scale, high grade, exploitable Antimony mines is limited, Molten Metal's management team believe that Antimony supply will remain critical over the foreseeable future. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed for general information on Molten Metals

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Hugh Oswald to participate in the Private Placement

Non-Executive Director

Molten Metals Corp.

604.838.2855

Email: hugh@nobocap.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.