Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding(s)
PERTH, November 15, 2023 - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
|JE00B5TT1872
Issuer Name
|Centamin Plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
|New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
4. Details of the shareholder
|
Name
|
City of registered
office
|
Country of registered
office
|VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|VanEck Africa ETF
|VanEck Egypt ETF
|VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
VanEck ESB Pension Fund GDX
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
13 November 2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|
14-November-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.005
|
0.00000
|
10.005
|
1,158,432,695
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
9.6048
|
0.00000
|
9.6048
|
1,158,432,695
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
115,849,438
|
10.005%
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
115,849,438
|
10.005%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted
|
% of voting
rights
|
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of financial
instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Ultimate controlling person
|
Name of controlled undertaking
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Africa ETF
|
0.0399
|
0.0399
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Egypt ETF
|
0.0452
|
0.0452
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck ESB Pension Fund GDX
|
0.0947
|
0.0947
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
|
5.5721
|
5.5721
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
3.4256
|
3.4256
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
|
0.0022
|
0.0022
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
0.0667
|
0.0667
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.3275
|
0.3275
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.2985
|
0.2985
|Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)
|
0.1281
|
0.1281
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
|
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
|
115,849,438 shares and 10.005% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
Open
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
|
14-November-2023
13. Place Of Completion
|
Tampa, FL, USA
