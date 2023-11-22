Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Vancouver, November 22, 2023 - Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) (OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today, effective immediately, the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step to provide transparent trading for investors in the United States. Nuclear Fuels will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadians Stock Exchange under the symbol "NF."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTC Markets Group Inc. operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Their data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production. enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production). With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

