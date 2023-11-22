VANCOUVER, November 22, 2023 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV:ROVR)(OTCQB:ROVMF)(FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has conducted a successful meeting with the Bureau of Landa Management ("BLM") and numerous other U.S. government agencies to discuss the Project Description for the Let's Go Lithium ("LGL") project. Rover updated the original project description to address environmental concerns expressed by the agencies. The Project Description, is in effect, an executive summary of the Company's Plan of Operations (the "Plan") for the LGL project. The meeting was held to solicit feedback as the Company moves to finalize its Plan.

LGL Plan of Operations

Rover has been working with McGinley and Associates, dba UES ("UES") since August 2023 to produce a water table flow model across the subject claim blocks. Although still in draft form, the water table flow model, developed by UES' Principal Hydrologist - Dwight Smith PE, PG, CHg, and team, is an integral part of Rover's new Plan. Following the Company's release of July 24, 2023, the BLM, and supporting U.S. government agencies voiced their concerns to Rover about regional hydrology flow systems in the area. The revised plan has been developed to explicitly address the agencies environmental concerns, de-risking future regulatory challenges and potential for adverse environmental impacts. Further to the Company's release of October 5, 2023, approximately 80% of the Company's intended future exploration activities will occur on the recently acquired October mining claims.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states, "UES continues to help Rover to ensure that there will be no impact to the critical water tables and sensitive biological resources in the Amargosa basin. Dwight Smith has over 20 years of hydrogeology experience working in the Amargosa basin. Rover and UES have obtained a copy of the Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment study that the neighbouring mine, operated by Lhoist North America, is operating under. Lhoist has been mining in the area for over 50 years, and their Plan of Operations was mostly recently updated in 1992. Management at Rover, and UES, feel confident that sustainable lithium mining can be supported in the Amargosa Valley."

A Call for Battery Recycling Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Management at Rover has met with the Nevada State Governor's Office to discuss developing partnerships with EV battery recycling companies in the city of Las Vegas. Management of the company will be continuing to pursue high-level joint venture opportunities at the state level in H1 of 2024.

The eastern Amargosa Valley has been slated for solar farm energy development by the BLM. Solar energy, in addition to the existing hydro energy infrastructure in the area, allows for new development opportunities like EV raw materials battery recycling. Rover is seeking inbound requests to partner with recycling technology companies. Please contact info@rovermetals.com with inquiries. The LGL project is a one and half hour drive from the city of Las Vegas, one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company has a diverse portfolio of mining resource development projects with varying exploration timelines. Its critical mineral projects include lithium, zinc, and copper. Its precious metals projects include gold and silver. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of the U.S. and Canada.

You can follow Rover on its social media channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/

for daily company updates and industry news, and

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJsHsfag1GFyp4aLW5Ye-YQ?view_as=subscriber

for corporate videos.

Website: https://www.rovermetals.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@rovermetals.com

Phone: +1 (778) 754-2617

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance, achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover's expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Rover Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/808198/rover-metals-holds-meeting-with-blm-to-discuss-and-review-project-description-for-lets-go-lithium-project-nv-usa