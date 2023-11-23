Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Nov. 23, 2023 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 22, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited that on November 17, 2023 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).



A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details ISIN JE00BF0XVB15 Issuer Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Allan Gray Proprietary Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town Country of registered office (if applicable) South Africa 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 17-Nov-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 22-Nov-2023



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.736900 0.000000 9.736900 1868332 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.923700 0.000000 10.923700



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 1868332 9.736900 Sub Total 8.A 1868332 9.736900%



8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1



8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.





Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held





11. Additional Information



12. Date of Completion



22 November 2023



13. Place Of Completion

