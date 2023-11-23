TRU Updates US Exchange Listing

TORONTO, November 23, 2023 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") announces that it will voluntarily delist from the OTC Markets Group OTCQB Venture market ("OTCQB") effective November 30, 2023. Beginning on December 1, 2023, the Company's common shares will be quoted in the US on the OTC Pink Open Market ("OTC"), also operated by OTC Markets Group.

The voluntarily delisting is part of the Company's ongoing cost-reduction program, to ensure a strong working capital position ($2,996,371 as of September 30, 2023).

TRU's common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under their current ticker symbol "TRU", and will be quoted in the US on the OTC under their current ticker symbol "TRUIF".

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, OTCQB: TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's US stock exchange listing. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

