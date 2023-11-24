Troy Completes First Drilling on its High Grade Ree Lac Jacques Project in Quebec

ENGAGES INVESTOR AWARENESS SERVICES

VANCOUVER, November 24, 2023 - Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy"or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that the first phase of drilling on the Lac Jacques REE property has been completed.

Four diamond drill holes have been completed on the property totaling 832 meters of NQ core. Drilling took place on two separate pads with two holes drilled from each pad: one at -45 degrees and the second drilled at -65 degrees.

The target was the historic high-grade REE exposed in a trench. Recent prospecting shows that the high-grade dyke material may have a strike length of 4+ kilometers and this drilling focused on adding initial strike length to the trenched mineralization.

Drill core samples have been submitted to Activation Laboratories in Val D'or for analysis and results are expected back before the end of the year.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Cronk, BSc, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

INVESTOR AWARENESS

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement with i2i Marketing Group LLC ("i2i") (email: contact@i2illc.com; address: 1233 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa, Florida, 33556; phone: 312.725.3843) for marketing services to be provided by i2i beginning December 4, 2023 for approximately three months or until budget exhaustion. i2i will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for a payment of $300,000 USD. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i in consideration for the marketing services. The promotional activity will occur by email, and the Google, Bing and Yahoo display ad network. i2i does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and i2i deal at arm's length.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Milestone Capital Partners Ltd. ("Milestone") (email: ck@mcp.ltd; address: 1 Rue des Genets, 9800 Monaco, Monaco; phone: +37799900691) to provide European marketing services starting on November 27, 2023 for a period of 90 days or until budget exhaustion. Milestone is an investor relations consultancy firm headquartered in Monaco providing a full-service, results-driven approach, to investor relations programs that access the European investment community. Through its proprietary database used for marketing purposes, Milestone will distribute online content, organize physical and or online presentations with interested parties, including financial advisors, bankers, institutional sales, analysts, brokers, funds, family offices and others. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay a total fee of €200,000 Euro. The Company will not issue any securities to Milestone in consideration for the marketing services and Milestone does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Milestone deal at arm's length.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Parting Clouds Media Inc., ("Parting Clouds") (email: Influence@parting-clouds.com; address: 1771 Robson St., Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7; phone: 825-901-8298;), for a two-month term commencing November 27, 2023, to provide social media services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company. The Company has budgeted up to USD $25,000 for the marketing services which include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials, on-line banners, and native ads. The Company will not issue any securities to Parting Clouds in consideration for the marketing services and Parting Clouds does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Parting Clouds deal at arm's length.

ON BEHALFOF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

About Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company currently holds interest in four assets;

The Lake Owen project (formerly SW2) is a highly perspective Vanadium, Titanium and Iron ore rich project that consists of 91 mineral claims located approximately 50km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming USA. The property is a one billion tonne plus target in a Proterozoic Layered Mafic Intrusive host with strong magnetite-rich cumulates and accompanying V/Ti and Pt/Pd/Au/Rh-bearing sulfide horizons.

The Lac Jaques project is a drive to project with close infrastructure located approximately 250 km north of Montreal Quebec, Canada and is comprised of 17 claims totaling 994 ha. The Property hosts high grade REE mineralization at the surface in a structurally controlled and steeply dipping carbonatite dike up to 25 meters thick with multi-kilometer potential.

The Green Gold project, in which the Company has the right to acquire 100% interest, is comprised of fourteen (14) mineral claims with an aggregate area of 11,238 hectares, is located in central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George.

The Ticktock project, a 1,065-hectare property located within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada, lies 23 km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine and sits between the Enduro Metals Newmont Lake property and the Aben Resources Forrest-Kerr property.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that maybe deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capitaland financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

