Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 - Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.



Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

"We also wish to announce that, over the last month, BRW has completed construction of an exploration camp in support of an extensive winter 2024 drilling campaign at Mirage where we expect to drill a minimum of 15,000 meters during the first quarter. First assays from Mirage are expected imminently and will be released to the market as rapidly as possible."

Addition of VP Development

In support of the accelerating drill program, BRW wishes to announce the hiring of Simon Hébert, P.Geo, to advance the Mirage Project. Mr. Hébert previously worked as Mining Director to the Société de la Baie James ("SDBJ") and, most recently, as General Manager for NQ Mining Investment. Mr. Hébert began his professional career as a geologist with Virgina Mines Inc. and has spent a significant portion of his career in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. He currently sits on the AEMQ board of directors, serving as Vice President. Mr. Hébert holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the Université Laval.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



