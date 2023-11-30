Menü Artikel
Mawsons Subsidiary SXG Drills 3.1 Metres @ 20.6 g/t Gold Extends Mineralization 250 Metres West

VANCOUVER, November 30, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces further high-grade mineralization and two new vein sets from four drill holes (SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90) between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 5).

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 16 holes (SDDSC092-106, 109) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0107, 108A, 110, 111) are in drill progress (Figures 1-3).

Highlights:

  • High-grade mineralization within two new vein sets have been drilled up to 250 m west and down to 240 m vertically below surface in a previously undrilled area between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas:
    • Drilled footprint of mineralization now extends more than 1.1 km in core area.
    • Results demonstrate further vein sets and the potential for multiple repeats and extensions of vein sets at depth in undrilled areas from the western most drilling at Rising Sun (SDDSC082) to Christina within a 700 m undrilled area (Figure 3).

• Highlights include:

  • SDDSC086 (150 m west of previous drilling):
    • 2.8 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 252.7 m, including:
      • 0.5 m @ 38.4 g/t AuEq (22.1 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 252.7 m
      • 3.1 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (20.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 266.5 m, including:
        • 1.8 m @ 35.3 g/t AuEq (34.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 266.5 m
    • SDDSC090 (250 m west of previous drilling):
      • 9.8 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 346.9 m, including:
        • 2.2 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 347.6 m
        • A further two holes are reported, SDDSC083 drilled between mineralized veins sets, hit a broad low-grade "near miss". SDDSC089, drilled 100 m below and 30 m NW of SDDSC086 intersected a lower grade along strike halo from SDDSC086. Highlights included 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.1 m. With only four holes drilled, most of the mineralized host in this area remains untested.
        • Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$90.0 million (C$81.0 million) based on SXG's closing price on November 29, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The team at Southern Cross Gold just provided an important proof of concept of extension of mineralization to the west of the main drill area at Sunday Creek. The area between Golden Dyke and the historic Christina mine has never been tested by drilling and this initial campaign has been successful in finding two new high grade vein sets.

With SDDSC090 hitting grades up to 0.4 m @ 42.6 g/t Au 250 m to the west of previous drilling, SXG has extended the strike of known mineralization by 29% to 1,100 m. This sub region within the main drill area is completely open hundreds of metres to the west and to depth given the vertical continuity of the vein sets discovered at Rising Sun and Apollo.

We are very excited about this new mineralized zone that offers so much potential."

Results Discussion

Four drill holes (SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90) have been drilled for the first time between the historic Golden Dyke and Christina mining areas. The holes were drilled across the targeted mineralized host (determining the extent of the rails of "the ladder") and demonstrated high-grade mineralization within veins sets ("rungs of the ladder") up to 250 m west of previous drilling.

SDDSC086, drilled 150 m west of previous drilling, intersected:

  • 2.8 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 252.7 m, including:
    • 0.5 m @ 38.4 g/t AuEq (22.1 g/t Au, 10.3% Sb) from 252.7 m
  • 3.1 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq (20.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 266.5 m, including:
    • 1.8 m @ 35.3 g/t AuEq (34.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 266.5 m

SDDSC090, drilled 250 m west of previous drilling, intersected:

  • 0.3 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 342.9 m
  • 9.8 m @ 4.6 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 346.9 m, including:
    • 2.2 m @ 12.7 g/t AuEq (11.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 347.6 m
    • 0.7 m @ 8.0 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 352.6 m

SDDSC091 traversed across a single high-grade vein set and is a 100 m up-dip extension from an intersection in drill hole SDDSC077B (6.5 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq), previously announced on September 5, 2023 (Figures 1-4). The individual vein set, RS50, intersected in SDDSC083 is 11.6 m wide (estimated true width), 60 m strike extent currently defined and extends over 500 m down dip and remains open (Figure 4). It is one of 23 vein sets defined to date at Sunday Creek with the system open in all directions (Figures 4 and 5).

Additionally, a further two holes (SDDSC083, SDDSC089) are reported (Figures 1 - 3). SDDSC083, drilled immediately on the western end of the Golden Dyke historic mine drilled between mineralized veins sets and hit a broad low grade "near miss" through the mineralized host. SDDSC089, drilled 100 m below and 30 m NW of SDDSC086 intersected a lower grade along strike halo from SDDSC086. Highlights included 1.5 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.1 m. With only four holes drilled, the majority of the mineralized host in this area remains untested (Figure 2).

Pending Results and Update

With four diamond drill rigs operating at site, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024.

Cumulatively, 182 drill holes for 48,492 m have been completed at Sunday Creek. Sixteen holes (SDDSC092-106, 109) of those holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with four additional holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110, 111) currently in progress (Figures 1 and 3).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1- 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO

Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here (yellow traces), selected prior reported drill holes, pending holes and mineralized veins, host dyke-breccia and major faults. For location see Figure 4.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek level plan view at +85m RL (185 m vertically below the surface) with influence of 200 metres showing SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here (yellow traces), mineralized veins and host dyke-breccia. With only four holes drilled, most of the mineralized host in this area remains untested (dotted rectangles).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B within the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets (cyan). Holes reported here (yellow), holes in the laboratory (blue) and prior reported drill holes (black) shown. Shows extension of the main zone 250 m west (from 850 m to 1,100 m along strike), two new high-grade veins sets intersected in SDDSC086 and SDSC090 and the potential for multiple repeats and extensions of veins sets at depth in undrilled areas from the most westerly drilling at Rising Sun (SDDSC082) to Christina within 700 m of undrilled strike potential.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC079

700.7

Rising Sun

331254

5868098

353.7

210.0

-65.0

SDDSC083

347.5

Christina

330461

5867922

285.4

196.0

-54.0

SDDSC085

827.4

Apollo

331254

5868099

353.8

222.0

-64.0

SDDSC086

298.8

Christina

330461

5867922

285.4

208.0

-33.0

SDDSC089

390.0

Christina

330461

5867922

285.4

214.0

-48.0

SDDSC090

427.2

Christina

330461

5867922

285.4

226.0

-31.0

SDDSC091

530.4

Gentle Annie

330871

5868064

305.6

210.0

-69.0

SDDSC092

803.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867882

295.5

79.0

-60

SDDSC093

610.9

Rising Sun

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-47.5

SDDSC094

23.3

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.2

68.5

-56

SDDSC094A

359.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68.5

-56

SDDSC095

368.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-53

SDDSC096

347.9

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68

-63.5

SDDSC097

62.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

276

-50.5

SDDSC097A

575

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

277

-50

SDDSC098

278.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

72

-48.5

SDDSC099

284.7

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

71.5

-58.5

SDDSC100

1042

Rising Sun

330482

5867891

289.5

74.5

-64

SDDSC101

181.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

63

-37

SDDSC102

596.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

75

-59

SDDSC103

260.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

53

-53

SDDSC104

595.2

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

64.5

-65.7

SDDSC105

353.6

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

275.3

-55.2

SDDSC106

653.5

Apolo

331291

5867823

316.8

279.5

-53

SDDSC107

In progress plan 860 m

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

77.5

-62

SDDSC108A

In progress plan 800 m

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

272.5

-50

SDDSC109

590

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

273.5

-44.5

SDDSC110

In progress plan 700 m

Rising Sun

330482

5867892

289.5

78

-66

SDDSC111

In progress plan 510 m

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC086

252.70

255.50

2.8

4.4

1.9

7.4

including

252.70

253.20

0.5

22.1

10.3

38.4

SDDSC086

266.50

269.60

3.1

20.6

0.4

21.3

including

266.50

268.30

1.8

34.5

0.5

35.3

SDDSC089

334.05

335.58

1.5

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC090

342.90

343.20

0.3

1.7

0.5

2.5

SDDSC090

346.90

356.70

9.8

4.0

0.4

4.6

including

347.60

349.80

2.2

11.0

1.1

12.7

including

352.60

353.30

0.7

7.5

0.3

8.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC083, 86, 89 and 90 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC083

274.30

275.00

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

279.00

280.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

281.00

282.00

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

285.50

286.50

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

286.50

287.50

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC083

289.50

290.45

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC083

290.45

291.10

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

297.50

297.80

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

299.80

300.37

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

300.37

300.72

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

300.72

301.55

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

301.55

302.16

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

302.16

302.86

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC083

303.14

303.70

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

309.47

310.10

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

310.10

310.50

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC083

313.15

313.45

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

247.90

248.80

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

250.90

251.30

0.4

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC086

251.30

252.10

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

252.10

252.70

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC086

252.70

253.20

0.5

22.1

10.3

38.4

SDDSC086

253.20

253.80

0.6

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC086

253.80

254.80

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC086

254.80

255.50

0.7

1.1

0.2

1.3

SDDSC086

255.50

256.10

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC086

256.10

256.80

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

256.80

257.20

0.4

0.5

0.1

0.5

SDDSC086

258.22

258.79

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

258.79

259.45

0.7

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC086

259.45

260.30

0.9

0.1

0.1

0.1

SDDSC086

262.50

263.30

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC086

263.30

264.06

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC086

264.06

264.93

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC086

265.80

266.50

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC086

266.50

267.43

0.9

46.0

0.9

47.5

SDDSC086

267.43

268.30

0.9

22.3

0.0

22.3

SDDSC086

268.30

269.00

0.7

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC086

269.00

269.60

0.6

1.4

0.8

2.7

SDDSC086

269.60

270.46

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC086

270.46

271.20

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC086

271.20

272.00

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

274.00

274.90

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC086

274.90

275.50

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC089

324.75

325.40

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC089

325.40

326.41

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC089

327.31

327.67

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC089

328.15

329.29

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC089

329.29

330.39

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC089

331.20

332.07

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC089

333.57

334.05

0.5

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC089

334.05

334.22

0.2

2.7

0.0

2.7

SDDSC089

334.22

334.80

0.6

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC089

334.80

335.58

0.8

2.2

0.0

2.2

SDDSC089

338.26

339.15

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC089

343.60

344.50

0.9

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC090

327.11

327.70

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

341.40

342.30

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

342.30

342.70

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC090

342.70

342.90

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC090

342.90

343.20

0.3

1.7

0.5

2.5

SDDSC090

343.20

343.70

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC090

346.20

346.90

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC090

346.90

347.60

0.7

1.2

0.1

1.2

SDDSC090

347.60

348.00

0.4

42.6

0.1

42.7

SDDSC090

348.60

349.80

1.2

6.0

2.0

9.1

SDDSC090

349.80

350.70

0.9

3.4

0.8

4.6

SDDSC090

350.70

351.60

0.9

1.4

0.7

2.4

SDDSC090

351.60

352.20

0.6

1.6

0.1

1.7

SDDSC090

352.60

353.30

0.7

7.5

0.3

8.0

SDDSC090

353.30

354.20

0.9

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC090

354.20

354.90

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC090

354.90

355.90

1.0

1.9

0.1

2.0

SDDSC090

355.90

356.50

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

356.50

356.70

0.2

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC090

356.70

357.70

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC090

357.70

358.30

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC090

358.30

359.00

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC090

359.00

360.20

1.2

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC090

360.20

361.00

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

399.00

400.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

400.00

401.00

1.0

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC090

401.00

402.00

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC090

402.00

403.00

1.0

0.5

0.3

0.9

SDDSC090

404.00

405.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

405.00

406.00

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC090

406.00

407.00

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

