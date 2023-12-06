IAMGOLD Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Toronto, December 6, 2023 - IAMGold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces it has acquired 7,142,857 common shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. ("Blue Thunder"), at a price of C$0.07 per share, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of Blue Thunder, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$500,000. Prior to this date, IAMGOLD did not hold any securities of Blue Thunder. As of this date, IAMGOLD beneficially owns approximately 14.48% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of Blue Thunder. IAMGOLD acquired the common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, IAMGOLD may from time to time further acquire or dispose of Blue Thunder securities, or maintain its current holdings, as future circumstances may dictate.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, IAMGOLD and Blue Thunder have entered into an investor rights agreement whereby provided IAMGOLD holds at least 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Blue Thunder, IAMGOLD will have the right to participate in future equity financings of Blue Thunder, to maintain IAMGOLD's pro rata shareholdings of Blue Thunder, and will have the right to nominate one person to Blue Thunder's board of directors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding the Private Placement will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under Blue Thunder's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by IAMGOLD, please contact Graeme Jennings at (416) 360-4743 or refer to Blue Thunder's SEDAR profile. Blue Thunder can be contacted at 401 Bay Street, Suite 2704, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company is building the large-scale, long life Côté Gold project in Canada in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to commence production in early 2024. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts in the Americas. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,300 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index ("JSI"), a socially screened market capitalization-weighted consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

