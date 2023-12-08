Metalite Resources Inc. to Settle Debt for Shares

TORONTO, December 8, 2023 - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC PINK:JNCCF)(Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into settlement agreements with certain creditors (the "Creditors") of the Company to issue an aggregate amount of 10,431,813 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.03 per Common Share and 331,800 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per Common Share to settle bona fide debts of the Company in the aggregate amount of $329,544.39 (the "Debt Settlement Transactions").

As one of the Creditors to the Debt Settlement Transactions, David Melling, CEO of the Company will be issued 131,551 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.03 and 331,800 Common Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.05 to settle an aggregate amount of $20,536.53 in bona fide debt of the Company. Participation of Mr. Melling in the Debt Settlement Transactions will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and the exemption from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transactions will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day. The Company will issue the shares on or about December 15, 2023 following the completion of the five business day waiting period prescribed by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

