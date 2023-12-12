Golden Shield Resources Launches New Investor Video Series

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2023 - Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (OTCQB: GSRFF) (FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is excited to announce the launch of its new investor video series. This innovative series aims to deepen shareholder engagement and provide insightful updates in an easily digestible and shareable format. The launch includes the release of the first two videos, which spotlight the unique aspects and potential of Golden Shield.

The video series is a key part of Golden Shield's renewed focus on shareholder communication, reflecting the Company's commitment to transparency and investor relations. The series will serve as an essential tool for both current and prospective investors, offering a dynamic way to stay informed about the Company's operations and milestones.

The first two videos in the series have been published across the Company's social media channels, as well as on Golden Shield's website. The Company intends to publish further videos in the coming weeks and months.

A New Generation of Exploration in Guyana | GSRI Part 1

A New Generation of Exploration in Guyana | GSRI Part 2

This initiative comes at a pivotal time, as Golden Shield prepares for its recently announced, fully-funded diamond drill program at the Marudi Mountain Property to commence in early January 2024. This media program will spotlight the Company's focused drilling to prepare a mineral resource estimate at Mazoa Hill, and test new high-potential exploration targets identified by the ongoing reverse circulation drilling.

The Company's forthcoming diamond drill program will be a significant step in exploration efforts and underscores the Company's commitment to advancing its projects amid a dynamic gold market.

"Golden Shield's operations have been unaffected by recent geopolitical events, the Company looks forward to further advancing exploration and is excited about our upcoming drill program in the coming weeks," said Leo Hathaway, Executive Chairman of Golden Shield.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources Inc. is a gold-exploration company focused on its 100% owned Marudi Mountain project in Guyana, South America. Marudi Mountain, located in southwestern Guyana, covers 5,457 hectares of a greenstone belt assemblage and features an extensive mineralized gold system at the Mazoa Hill deposit. Golden Shield is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of discovery globally.

Connect with Golden Shield

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | X/Twitter| YouTube |

To register for investor updates please visit https://goldenshield.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects; release of exploration results; and timing of a mineral resource.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield, future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Golden Shield's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and Golden Shield has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mineral exploration activities in Guyana; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents available on www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Golden Shield Resources