Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Western Copper And Gold Announces Completion Of Further Investment And Entry Into A New Investor Rights Agreement With Rio Tinto

12.12.2023  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2023 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$6 million further investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon.

Rio Tinto acquired 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million, resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corp.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corp.



Contact
Sandy Noyes, Director, Investor Relations, 604.638.2520 or snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Western Copper and Gold Corp.

Western Copper and Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JMCZ
CA95805V1085
www.westerncopperandgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap