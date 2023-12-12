Western Copper And Gold Announces Completion Of Further Investment And Entry Into A New Investor Rights Agreement With Rio Tinto

VANCOUVER, Dec. 12, 2023 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$6 million further investment by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"), to continue to advance the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon.
Rio Tinto acquired 3,468,208 common shares at a price of C$1.73 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6 million, resulting in Rio Tinto's ownership increasing to approximately 9.7% of Western's outstanding common shares.
ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.
