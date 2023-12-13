JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, December 12, 2023 - JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the "Company" or "JZR") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors. Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company.

Graham Carter has over 20 years of progressive technical and management experience in the oil and gas industry. Throughout his career he has worked in various roles including Business Development, Joint Venture, project management and progressively senior management positions with major oil and gas companies in Calgary, Alberta. With a background in engineering (P. Eng, University of Calgary), Graham has extensive experience in project planning, client/customer relationships and project management, managing small to large projects ($50,000,000).

"JZR's board and management are very pleased to welcome Graham Carter to the Company's board of directors and as Chief Operating Officer. His expertise in project management, administration and communications will be a great addition to our team and our projects and we look forward to working with him", commented Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

