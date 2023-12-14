VANCOUVER, Dec. 14, 2023 - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the South Crofty tin project to a production decision, located in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has released its unaudited financial statements and management, discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The reports are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.cornishmetals.com).



Highlights for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 and for the period ending December 13, 2023

(All figures expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Commissioning of the water treatment plant ("WTP") completed at the end of October 2023 with discharge of treated water to the Red River commencing shortly thereafter in accordance with permitted standards (news release dated October 25, 2023);

Good progress is being made on the mine dewatering with the water level falling faster than expected in the first month of dewatering (news release dated December 6, 2023);

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for South Crofty mine released in September 2023 showing a 31.6% increase to contained tin in the Indicated Mineral Resource category for the Lower Mine (news release dated September 13, 2023);

Drill program to collect samples for metallurgical testwork as part of the South Crofty Feasibility Study completed in June 2023 with assay results reported (news release dated July 3, 2023);

Ore sorting testwork completed with excellent results: 55% mass rejection with less than 3% metal loss (XRT: -50mm to +15mm size fraction) and 50% mass rejection with less than 5% metal loss (HLS: -15mm to +0.85mm size fraction) (news release dated October 8, 2023);

Metallurgical testwork results confirm the potential to upgrade the mineralization of the South Crofty mine and enable process design optimization work on the size of the mineral processing plant (news release dated October 8, 2023);

Two submersible pumps installed in New Cook's Kitchen ("NCK") shaft with the pumps and variable speed drives successfully commissioned in July 2023 (news releases dated June 26, 2023 and July 18, 2023);

Fifteen-month power supply contract agreed for the provision of 100% renewably generated power thereby providing certainty over power costs during the mine dewatering phase (news release dated July 18, 2023);

Two single drum winders for the shaft re-access delivered to site by early November 2023 with their installation underway;

Remedial work underway on the south headframe above NCK shaft and the winder building in readiness for the installation of the main winder;

Work on the Feasibility Study continues and is well underway, and

Commencement of follow-up exploration drill program at the Wide Formation target in the Carn Brea exploration area (news release dated September 19, 2023).

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, "Looking back on 2023, I want to commend the Cornish Metals team for the outstanding progress that has been achieved at South Crofty with some very important milestones being met, in particular, the commissioning of the water treatment plant and the subsequent commencement of mine dewatering that is tracking ahead of expectations. This progress would not have been achieved without the support of suppliers, the community and other local stakeholders.

Looking ahead to 2024, we can look forward to another busy year. The continuation of dewatering at deeper levels will allow access to the mine for the first time in over 25 years. We remain focussed on our objective to complete the dewatering of South Crofty within 18 months from commencement.

The expected completion of the Feasibility Study will move South Crofty a stage further towards a construction decision. I also look forward to reporting on the results of the drill program at the Wide Formation which, if successful, will benefit the economics of South Crofty with the potential to increase production and extend the mine life.

The financial position of the Company remains healthy and we appreciate the continuing support and advice from our major shareholder, Vision Blue Resources."

Financial highlights for the nine months ended October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022

Nine months ended (unaudited) October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Total operating expenses $3,281,200 $2,616,299 Loss for the period $1,571,831 $3,557,556 Net cash (used in) operating activities $(1,761,034) $(3,047,818) Net cash (used in) investing activities $(23,335,112) $(5,760,776) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $(723) $61,456,627 Cash at end of the period $31,579,386 $57,840,129

Increase in operating costs impacted by higher insurance costs attributable to more site-based activities primarily relating to the construction of the WTP and related dewatering work;

Interest income of $1.5 million arising from increased interest rates being received on higher cash balance following the Offering;

Expenditure of $12.4 million incurred during the period on the construction of the WTP and related dewatering equipment, as well as new or replacement equipment for the mine;

Other project related costs of $8.4 million incurred during the period relating to the advancement of South Crofty to a potential construction decision, primarily for the metallurgical drill program and planning activities for dewatering and shaft re-access;

Costs of $0.8 million incurred for the continuation of the exploration program at Carn Brea which re-commenced in June 2023; and

Recognition of foreign currency translation gain of $1.6 million for those assets located in the UK when translated into Canadian dollars for presentational purposes.

Outlook

As described above, the proceeds raised from the Offering completed in May 2022 are being used to advance the South Crofty tin project to a potential construction decision within 30 months from closing of the Offering.

Within 30 months from the closing of the Offering, the Company's objectives are as follows:

Commence dewatering of the mine and thereafter complete the dewatering of the mine within 18 months;

Complete a Feasibility Study using all reasonable commercial efforts; and

Commence basic and detailed engineering studies, construction of the processing plant, refurbishment of underground facilities and other on-site early works.



The follow up exploration drill program at the Wide Formation target at Carn Brea South will also continue subject to the receipt of satisfactory drill results.

Subject to the availability of financing, consideration will also be given to continuing with the Company's exploration program at United Downs and evaluating other high potential, exploration targets within transport distance of the planned processing plant site at South Crofty.

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) focused on advancing the South Crofty high-grade, underground tin Project through to a construction decision, as well as exploring its additional mineral rights, all located in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

South Crofty is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine that started production in 1592 and continued operating until 1998 following over 400 years of continuous production;

The Project possesses Planning Permission for underground mining (valid to 2071), to construct new processing facilities and all necessary site infrastructure, and an Environmental Permit to dewater the mine;

South Crofty has the 4 th highest grade tin Mineral Resource globally and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;

highest grade tin Mineral Resource globally and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations; Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, USA, and Canadian governments, with approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today coming from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;

There is no primary tin production in Europe or North America;

Tin is an enabler of the energy transition - responsible sourcing of critical minerals and security of supply are key factors in the energy transition and technology growth;

South Crofty benefits from strong local community and regional and national government support.

Cornish Metals has a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and the Project could generate 250 - 300 direct jobs.

An updated Mineral Resource was completed in September 2023 with a 39% increase in tonnes and 32% increase in contained tin in the Indicated category for the Lower Mine (see news release dated September 13, 2023) as summarised below:

South Crofty Summary (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate Area Classification Mass

(kt) Grade



Contained Tin /

Tin Equivalent

(kt) Lower Mine

Indicated 2,896 1.50% Sn 43.6 Inferred 2,626 1.42% Sn 37.4 Upper Mine

Indicated 260 0.99% SnEq 2.6 Inferred 465 0.91% SnEq 4.2

The Mineral Resource Estimate for South Crofty is available in a report titled "South Crofty Tin Project - Mineral Resource Update NI 43-101 Technical Report", dated October 27, 2023, co-authored by Mr. N. Szebor (MCSM, MSc, BSc, CGeol, EurGeol, FGS) and Mr. R. Chesher (FAusIMM(CP), RPEQ, MTMS) of AMC Consultants, and can be accessed through the above link and on the Company's SEDAR+ page.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information in this news release has been compiled by Mr. Owen Mihalop. Mr. Mihalop has reviewed and takes responsibility for the data and geological interpretation. Mr. Owen Mihalop (MCSM, BSc (Hons), MSc, FGS, MIMMM, CEng) is Chief Operating Officer for Cornish Metals Inc. and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined under the JORC Code (2012) and as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Mihalop consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Richard D. Williams"

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) October 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

ASSETS



Current Cash $ 31,579,386 $ 55,495,232 Marketable securities 2,636,751 2,718,936 Receivables 1,004,604 656,407 Prepaid expenses 314,331 371,977 35,535,072 59,242,552 Deposits 84,600 54,165 Property, plant and equipment 22,209,962 9,721,352 Exploration and evaluation assets 44,966,254 33,088,129 $ 102,795,888 $ 102,106,198 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,573,144 $ 2,494,642 Lease liability - 642 2,573,144 2,495,284 NSR liability 9,506,886 9,149,804 12,080,030 11,645,088 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Capital stock 128,394,652 128,377,152 Share subscriptions received in advance - 17,500 Capital contribution 2,007,665 2,007,665 Share-based payment reserve 592,272 384,758 Foreign currency translation reserve 970,103 (648,962 ) Deficit (41,248,834 ) (39,677,003 ) 90,715,858 90,461,110 $ 102,795,888 $ 102,106,198





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Nine months ended October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

EXPENSES Travel and marketing $ 488,797 $ 399,321 Depreciation - 443 Insurance 511,899 99,295 Office, miscellaneous and rent 148,925 74,615 Professional fees 794,167 500,737 Generative exploration expense 5,433 96,108 Regulatory and filing fees 73,171 144,468 Share-based compensation 130,136 - Salaries, directors' fees and benefits 1,128,672 1,301,312 Total operating expenses (3,281,200 ) (2,616,299 ) Interest income 1,456,697 136,216 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 394,980 (1,907,824 ) Gain on the disposal of royalty - 318,147 Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (147,296 ) 512,204 Loss before income taxes (1,576,819 ) (3,557,556 ) Income tax recovery 4,988 - Loss for the period (1,571,831 ) (3,557,556 ) Foreign currency translation 1,619,065 (2,365,115 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 47,234 $ (5,922,671 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: 535,268,881 430,111,396





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) For the Nine months ended October 31, 2023

October 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the period $ (1,571,831 ) $ (3,557,556 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation - 443 Share-based compensation 130,136 - Gain on the disposal of royalty - (318,147 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities 147,296 (512,204 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (394,980 ) 1,907,824 Income tax recovery (4,988 ) - Income taxes paid (11,012 ) - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Increase in receivables (348,196 ) (565,408 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses 105,201 69,395 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 187,340 (72,165 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,761,034 ) (3,047,818 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(11,817,289

) (1,569,968

) Acquisition of exploration and evaluation assets (11,489,073 ) (4,181,597 ) Increase in deposits (28,750 ) (9,211 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,335,112 ) (5,760,776 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the Offering - 65,135,746 Proceeds from option and warrant exercises - 227,000 Share issue costs - (3,966,076 ) Proceeds from the disposal of royalty - 63,147 Lease payments (723 ) (3,190 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (723 ) 61,456,627 Impact of foreign exchange on cash 1,181,023 (1,730,608 ) Change in cash during the period (23,915,846 ) 50,917,425 Cash, beginning of the period 55,495,232 6,922,704 Cash, end of the period $ 31,579,386 $ 57,840,129 Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ - Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 11,012 $ -





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Foreign Capital stock subscriptions Share-based currency Number of received in Capital payment translation Shareholders' shares Amount advance contribution reserve reserve Deficit equity - total Balance at January 31, 2022 285,850,157 $ 56,846,350 $ - $ 2,007,665 $ 630,265 $ (174,123) $ (38,599,036) $ 20,711,121 Share issuance pursuant to the Offering 225,000,000 65,135,746 - - - - - 65,135,746 Share issue costs - (3,966,076) - - - - - (3,966,076) Warrant exercises 900,000 87,000 25,000 - - - - 112,000 Option exercises 575,000 115,000 - - - - - 115,000 Shares issued pursuant to property option agreement 20,298,333 9,844,692 - - - - - 9,844,692 Foreign currency translation - - - - - (2,365,115) - (2,365,115) Loss for the period - - - - - - (3,557,556) (3,557,556) Balance at October 31, 2022 532,623,490 $ 128,062,712 $ 25,000 $ 2,007,665 $ 630,265 $ (2,539,238) $ (42,156,592) $ 86,029,812 Balance at January 31, 2023 535,020,712 $ 128,377,152 $ 17,500 $ 2,007,665 $ 384,758 $ (648,962) $ (39,677,003) $ 90,461,110 Warrant exercises 250,000 17,500 (17,500) - - - - - Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,619,065 - 1,619,065 Share-based compensation - - - - 207,514 - - 207,514 Loss for the period - - - - - - (1,571,831) (1,571,831) Balance at October 31, 2023 535,270,712 $ 128,394,652 $ - $ 2,007,665 $ 592,272 $ 970,103 $ (41,248,834) $ 90,715,858



