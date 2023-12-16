Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX Code: XAM) Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 - This notice is given by Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ACN 1144 249 026) (Xanadu Mines or the Company) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).



Xanadu Mines advises that on 24 November 2023, it issued 62,996,490 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of

$0.055 per share, to a range of sophisticated investors under an Equity Placement led by Bell Potter Securities Limited (New Shares).

Xanadu Mines advises that:

(a) the New Shares will be offered without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b) this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

(c) as at the date of this notice, Xanadu Mines has complied with:

(1) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to Xanadu Mines; and

(2) sections 674 and 674A of the Act as they apply to Xanadu Mines; and

(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) or 708A(8) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice.

TSX Matters

The Company intends to rely on the exemption in section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in respect of the Placement as an Eligible Interlisted Issuer.

This Announcement was authorised for release by the Xanadu's Board of Directors.

