Bear Creek Mining Announces Officer and Director Changes

Vancouver, December 19, 2023 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Fernando Ragone has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective December 18, 2023.

Mr. Ragone is a mining finance leader with 28 years of experience that spans the gamut of financial functions including complex corporate financing transactions, financial reporting, business development and M&A, treasury, management accounting, cost reductions and business improvements. He has accomplished several multi-component financing transactions raising over $3.5 billion in total value. A strong leader and strategic thinker, Mr. Ragone has held senior executive positions at numerous large companies in Canada, Peru, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Australia and Europe. He most recently held the position of CFO at Baffinland Iron Mines, before which he served in senior roles at First Majestic Silver, leading the Finance and Business Improvement teams. Prior to that, he spent 14 years at Glencore working in several countries and roles culminating in his position as CFO for Glencore North American Zinc. Mr. Ragone started his career as an external auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Fluent in English and Spanish, Mr. Ragone is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an accounting degree from the National University of Tucuman, Argentina and an MBA from the Catholic University of Valparaiso, Chile.

Eric Caba, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "I am pleased to welcome Fernando Ragone to the Company. Fernando is an accomplished and experienced financial expert who will be an integral member of our senior management team as we work to establish our Mercedes gold mine as a consistent free cash flow-generating operation and as we coordinate project financing that will allow for construction of the Corani mine in Peru - one of the largest fully permitted silver projects in the world. We sincerely thank Paul Tweddle, the Company's outgoing CFO, for his service, dedication and contributions to the Company since March 2018."

Bear Creek also announces that Mr. Stephen Lang has informed the Company of his intent to resign from its board of directors (the "Board") for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2023. Mr. Lang was first elected to the Board at the Company's AGM held on June 6, 2018 and served in various committee positions during his tenure. His decades of hands-on experience in mining operations, corporate leadership and all aspects of finance and governance have been a great asset to the functioning of the Board, and the Company thanks Mr. Lang for his 5+ years of service.

