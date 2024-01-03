SolGold PLC Announces Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Options over Ordinary Shares, which were exchanged, in connection with the acquisition of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (Cornerstone), for options granted by Cornerstone over its ordinary shares to certain of its directors, employees and consultants.
Period of return:
From:
28 June 2023
To:
28 December 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
33,778,125 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Name of contact:
Ryan Wilson
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 20 3807 6996
