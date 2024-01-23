Stuhini Exploration Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23, 2024 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX-V:STU and OTCQB:STXPF) ) announces the Companies board of directors has authorized and approved, as of today, the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 970,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a 30 month term expiring July 23, 2026. The option grants vest in stages of 25% every three months such that all options will fully vest by January 23, 2025 subject to meeting the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The option grants are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini, a mineral exploration company, is focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and the southwest United States. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 14 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project, 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing, Yukon; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC; and the Lindsay Project in southeast Arizona.

