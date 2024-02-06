Decade Announces Copper Assays from Surface Sampling for Treasure Mountain, Terrace BC
Stewart, February 6, 2024 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has received the assays and compiled assays from a surface program at the Treasure Mountain portion of the at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley.
Within the Terrace Copper Project property, there are several red bed copper trends and a granodiorite intrusion separating them. The Nobody Knows trend is approximately 20 km west of the Treasure Mountain trend. On the Treasure Mountain Trend approximately 22 copper-silver showings occur over a 15 km belt. The Nobody Knows trend is a newly discovered one and the full extent has not been defined.
Highlights of the 2023 exploration program include:
On the North Ridge area of Treasure Mountain, several zones of significant mineralization were identified. A brecciated quartz-calcite shear zone up to 2m in true width hosted significant chalcopyrite and bornite up to 3% locally, with extensive malachite staining on weathered surface (samples AA003777-80). Another larger shear-related quartz-calcite-epidote vein 900m to the north of the peak displayed blebby to semi-massive bornite mineralization across a true width of up to 8 meters, with intense malachite staining throughout (samples AA003783-88). The table below shows the select grab, and chip samples from the North Ridge area.
North Ridge Significant Assay Values >1 % Cu
|Sample #
|Easting
|Northing
|Cu %
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|AA000425
|562531.7
|6043233
|4.02%
|20.9
|0.094
|AA000428
|562363.9
|6043046
|5.97%
|40
|0.467
|AA000430
|562488.8
|6043163
|9.57%
|39.3
|4.24
|AA000431
|562531.7
|6043186
|3.89%
|15.1
|0.315
|AA000434
|562279.1
|6043085
|1.66%
|11.9
|0.203
|AA000436
|562434.5
|6043010
|1.03%
|6.94
|1.315
|AA000438
|562270.4
|6042961
|13%
|192
|0.077
|AA000439
|562280.7
|6042975
|3.06%
|40.9
|0.227
|AA000440
|562261.5
|6042988
|1.39%
|17.55
|0.035
|AA000441
|562217.7
|6042984
|1.45%
|16.25
|0.123
|AA000442
|562169
|6043037
|2.31%
|29.5
|0.165
|AA000444
|562284.1
|6042690
|1.80%
|6.23
|0.464
|AA000445
|562294
|6042700
|1.44%
|7.08
|0.624
|AA000446
|562672.8
|6043634
|4.37%
|17.45
|1.37
|AA000447
|562600.8
|6043572
|5.58%
|22.3
|0.76
|AA000448
|562370.3
|6043647
|9.69%
|88.1
|62
|AA000449
|562566.7
|6043056
|2.25%
|14.3
|2.4
|AA000488
|562884.1
|6042317
|3.62%
|29.2
|0.005
|AA000492
|563186.3
|6040731
|1.44%
|10.5
|0.19
|AA003623
|564071.4
|6042440
|3.03%
|82.7
|0.015
|AA003624
|564063
|6042446
|5.23%
|131
|0.007
|AA003630
|563201
|6040729
|2.04%
|13.4
|0.015
|AA003779
|563472
|6042568
|3.05%
|57.7
|0.034
|AA003781
|562906
|6043554
|4.64%
|23.6
|0.332
|AA003782
|562907
|6043555
|10.05%
|42.2
|0.6
|AA003783
|562911
|6043612
|5.78%
|32.7
|4.37
|AA003784
|562906
|6043623
|2.20%
|19.6
|0.051
|AA003787
|562929
|6043631
|2.13%
|21.6
|0.01
|AA003788
|562931
|6043636
|1.07%
|22.4
|0.004
|AA003789
|562927
|6043631
|3.35%
|33.1
|0.021
|AA003791
|562954
|6043719
|2.16%
|22.2
|0.008
|AA003793
|562928
|6043739
|1.78%
|32.4
|0.012
|AA003794
|562715
|6043580
|2.01%
|49.1
|0.015
|AA001530
|562660.8
|6043760
|1.87%
|18.55
|0.025
|AA001532
|562628.6
|6043947
|2.54%
|35.1
|0.057
|AA001533
|562628
|6043943
|1.18%
|14.6
|0.026
|AA001534
|562303.6
|6043724
|1.80%
|17.7
|0.035
|AA001535
|562302.6
|6043758
|2.26%
|23.8
|0.039
|AA001547
|562654
|6043360
|1.44%
|40.8
|<0.001
|AA001549
|562635.1
|6043337
|1.52%
|40.5
|<0.001
Work indicated a zone that was 50 x 30 m in exposure with numerous copper bearing veins and shears in the NE part of the North Ridge area.
Of particular interest, Sample AA000448, a small float sample of calcite with chalcocite and bornite assayed 62 g/t Au and 9.69 % Cu. This type of veining may be responsible for the placer gold found downstream along Kleanaza Creek. The attached map shows the location of sampling:
Figure 1
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/196904_c1bdeb281422caf3_001full.jpg
On the Treasure Mountain area, copper-silver mineralization is hosted mostly within vesicular and to lesser extent massive basalt. Mineralization is dominated by bornite, chalcocite and malachite with lesser covellite and chalcopyrite and little to no pyrite. These sulphides constitute from trace to 5% of the rock forming grains, small blebs and veinlets which show strong association with silicification and or quartz-epidote veins. This type of mineralization does not contain any appreciable gold but is enriched in silver fitting the model of a red bed type copper-silver mineralized system. There does appear to be any association with faults or fracture zones.
For Treasure Mountain, exploration has identified 3 periods of mineralization: namely copper-silver bearing sulphides in volcanic red beds followed by copper sulphide-silver bearing shear zones and last, a late-stage epithermal copper sulphide-silver-gold bearing quartz - carbonate stockworks. Copper bearing sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite and possibly native copper.
The Company plans to follow up the significant results during the 2024 exploration.
All samples were analyzed by ALS Labs in North Vancouver, BC.
Decade announces that it has granted 4,600,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and will expire in five years.
Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.
"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President
