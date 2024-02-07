Slave Lake Zinc Announces Exciting Addition to the Enhanced Board of Slave Lake Zinc

Vancouver, February 7, 2024 - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is excited to introduce Heath Ellingham as a new Director and to assume the role of CFO.

A new year moving forward for Slave Lake Zinc. We would like to thank Peter Cummings for his role as a founder and assuming the role of CFO of Slave Lake Zinc from inception of our project.

Slave Lake Zinc is honoured to be able to announce the addition of Mr. Heath Ellingham in the position of CFO and director replacing Mr. Cummings.

Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, Heath Ellingham reaped a successful career in commercial real estate prior to embarking on entrepreneurial pursuits. For over 35-years, He has successfully directed and advised public and private companies in securing debt and equity financings as well as mergers and acquisitions. Heath has extensive International experience negotiating and acquiring high valued assets in the biotech, oil and gas, and mining sectors, and is best known for his strong mediation and conflict resolution skills. Heath is currently a founding director of Lift Resources Ltd, a privately held incubator company that currently holds oil and gas concessions in Puntland and Libya

With the addition of Mr. Ellingham to the role of CFO and as director of the company Slave Lake Zinc has tapped into a talented individual with substantial resource exploration experience who can help structure our goals and offer a much deeper level of advice for the company.

CEO Ritch Wigham stated:

"I not only look forward to working with Mr. Ellingham but am excited at how this addition to our management team will strengthen the overall ability of the board to accomplish our goals moving forward with our O'Connor Lake project. Mr. Ellingham brings many years of experience in the junior exploration markets that will be of benefit to the company and the shareholders of Slave Lake Zinc."

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a company that aims to unlock the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, a historic site rich in zinc, lead, and copper, situated in Canada's Northwest Territories. This property, found to the south of the Great Slave Lake and east of the Pine Point project, was initially developed post-World War II. However, it was abandoned in 1952 due to the collapse of zinc and lead prices after the war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is confident in its abilities to develop this project and significantly enhance the historic potential of the property. More information is available at www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

Per:

Ritch Wigham CEO & Director

Phone: 604-396-5762

Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the progress of a definitive offtake agreement, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a few assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197094