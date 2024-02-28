Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Lion Rock Resources to Attend 2024 PDAC Convention

18:33 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 28, 2024 - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

  • Event: PDAC 2024
  • Date: March 3 - 6, 2024
  • Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
  • Booth Number: 3142
  • Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

  • Company Website: www.lionrockresources.com

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a brownfields exploration company focused on the Maybrun Copper-Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, approximately 80 km from New Gold's Rainy River Gold Mine and 15 km from First Mining Gold's Cameron Lake Project. The Company also holds properties prospective for lithium in Ontario and Quebec.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer
O: 604-678-5308
E: dale@rsdcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199710


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D72M
CA5362502026
www.lionrockresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap