Lion Rock Resources to Attend 2024 PDAC Convention

Vancouver, February 28, 2024 - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Event: PDAC 2024

Date: March 3 - 6, 2024

Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Booth Number: 3142

Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Company Website: www.lionrockresources.com

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a brownfields exploration company focused on the Maybrun Copper-Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, approximately 80 km from New Gold's Rainy River Gold Mine and 15 km from First Mining Gold's Cameron Lake Project. The Company also holds properties prospective for lithium in Ontario and Quebec.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308

E: dale@rsdcapital.com

