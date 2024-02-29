Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario - February 28, 2024 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 28, 2024. (the "AGM"). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

the re-election of management's nominees to the Board of Directors, namely: J. Birks Bovaird, Yvan Champagne, Michael Newbury, Samuel Peralta, and H. Vance White (each director being elected with over 95% of votes cast); the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the upcoming year, and also authorized the directors to fix the renumeration of the auditors (approved by approximately 95% of votes cast); the re-approval of the Amended and Restated 2022 Equity Incentive Plan of the Company (approved by over 95% of votes cast); and the repeal of all existing by-laws of the Company and confirmation of a new general By-Law no. 1C of the Company (approved by over 94% of votes cast).

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the officers of the Company to the positions they previously held. In addition, the Board confirmed that the Audit Committee would continue to be comprised of Michael Newbury, J. Birks Bovaird and Yvan Champagne, and the ESG, Nominating and Compensation Committee will be comprised of J. Birks Bovaird, Michael Newbury, and Samuel Peralta.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks, and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

