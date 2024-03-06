Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX Code: XAM) Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 - This notice is given by Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ACN 1144 249 026) (Xanadu Mines or the Company) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).
Xanadu Mines advises that on 4 March 2024, it issued 15,185,328 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.055 per share, to Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd (a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Group Mining Co. Ltd) pursuant to a Share subscription agreement signed on 8 December 2023 (New Shares).
Xanadu Mines advises that:
(a)
the New Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
(b)
this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
(c)
as at the date of this notice, Xanadu Mines has complied with:
(1)
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to Xanadu Mines; and
(2)
sections 674 and 674A of the Act as they apply to Xanadu Mines; and
(d)
as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) or 708A(8) of the Act that is required to be set out in this notice.
TSX Matters
The Company intends to rely on the exemption in section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in respect of the Placement as an Eligible Interlisted Issuer.
Yours faithfully
William Hundy Company Secretary
This Announcement was authorised for release by the Xanadu's Board of Directors.
AUSTRALIA c/o Company Matters Pty Limited Level 12, 680 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 T: +612 8280 7497
MONGOLIA Suite 23, Building 9B Olympic St, Sukhbaatar District Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia T: +967 7012 0211
