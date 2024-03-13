Relevant Gold Reveals 3.5 km2 Geochemical Soil Anomaly at Golden Buffalo

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2024 - Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") announces results from the 2023 soil sampling and geological mapping program at the Company's 100% owned 3,884-hectare Golden Buffalo Project located in the South Pass Gold Field, Wyoming. The Company's 2023 soil survey has highlighted a 3.5 km2 arsenic anomaly surrounding a newly mapped 2+ km western extension of the gold-rich Golden Buffalo Shear Zone (GBSZ). Arsenic is a very powerful pathfinder for targeting gold mineralization in Abitibi-style orogenic gold systems and its importance is rapidly emerging at Golden Buffalo (Figure 1).

The GBSZ is the primary host for high-grade gold discovered at Golden Buffalo, highlighted by Relevant Gold surface trench rock chip assays of 168 g/t Au, and drilling assays highlighted by 83.8 g/t Au over 1 metre (see Press Release - Feb 6, 2023). A 2021 pilot soil sampling program tested the known surface gold mineralization trenched at Golden Buffalo and confirmed a strong correlation between the shear structures, gold mineralization, and arsenic geochemistry throughout the central GBSZ (see Golden Buffalo 43-101 Technical Report). Subsequent work has shown that arsenic is directly correlated to gold mineralization throughout the Golden Buffalo area and the entire South Pass Gold Field, which adds important discovery potential for Relevant Gold.

"Adding over 2km to the Golden Buffalo trend and showing that it occupies the middle of a huge arsenic anomaly is a major step forward to show it's a first order gold mineralizing control while simultaneously strengthening the analogy to Canada's Abitibi Gold Belt," said Brian Lentz, Relevant Gold's Chief Exploration Officer. "We look forward to applying the same methodical approach that brought Golden Buffalo to over 5 km long to the multiple additional shear zones that lace our extensive Wyoming land portfolio, which we think holds the world's next new gold mega-district."

The 2023 soil sampling program was part of a larger regional program designed to cover approximately 80% of the 3,884-hectare Golden Buffalo project and test the Eastern and Western extensions of the fertile Golden Buffalo Shear Zone (see Press Release - Aug 3, 2023). The 2023 regional soil sampling program identified a significant 3.5 km2 arsenic anomaly centered on a 2+ km western extension of the GBSZ. Additionally, several other shear structures hosting arsenic anomalies have been identified in the northwest corner and southern end of the Golden Buffalo property (Figure 1).

The 2023 soil sampling program comprised over 2,100 soil samples across N-S oriented lines utilizing a 400m line spacing and 25m sample spacing. The sample grid was designed to cover areas with soil cover over the favorable Miner's Delight metagraywacke host rock, while avoiding areas of Tertiary age sedimentary cover. The samples were dried and analyzed using a portable NitonTM XL5 Plus XRF analyzer to test for arsenic (As) geochemistry.

Figure 1. Arsenic geochemistry in soils interpolation map of the Golden Buffalo Project.

Golden Buffalo Project Summary

The Golden Buffalo Project is located southeast of the Wind River Mountain Range in Fremont County of west-central Wyoming, 50 kilometres southeast of Lander, Wyoming. The property is composed of both private land and public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) totaling 9,600 acres (3,884 hectares) of active BLM mining claims, including 300 acres (121 hectares) of patented claims and >600 acres (242 hectares) of private surface land with water rights. Relevant Gold recently purchased the 88 un-patented mining claims with Golden Buffalo Mining for 1,500,000 shares and eliminated over $16.2 M of calendar-based payments (See Press Release - Jan 15, 2024).

In 2020, Golden Buffalo Mining excavated an approximately 20-metre trench and produced over 500oz of high-grade visible bonanza-style gold. Relevant Gold's systematic work since then has identified the GBSZ as a primary control on high-grade gold mineralization at the project highlighted by rock chip assays from the trench of 168 g/t Au and the 3,500 metre phase 1 drilling program in 2022 cut 83.8 g/t Au over 1 metre with over 50% of drill holes reporting shear-hosted gold mineralization (see Press Release - Feb 6, 2023).

For a full technical summary, view the Company's Golden Buffalo 43-101 Technical Report.

QA/QC

Samples were collected, prepped, and analyzed internally by the Relevant Gold technical team using the XL5 Plus portable NitonTM XRF analyzer. Samples were collected and analyzed according to a standardized sampling methodology including sample preparation, drying, and analyzing within a dedicated indoor workspace. An internal QAQC process was used with regular insertion and analysis of Standards and Blanks, along with duplicate analysis of individual samples. The XL5 Plus portable NitonTM XRF analyzer does not provide a certified assay result and thus all results should be considered qualitative and not certified by an independent third-party laboratory.

All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at ir@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward?looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward?looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

