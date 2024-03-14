79 Resources Ltd. Proposes Corporate Name Change

Subject to certain approvals, the Corporation plans to pursue a name change to "Quebec Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"), or such other name duly selected by the Corporation. In order to successfully do so, the Corporation must file a request with and obtain approval from its listed exchange, being the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Issuer updates related to the same, including as may relate to its approval request to the CSE, shall be provided to shareholders as available and applicable.

While the Corporation has received written support from its majority shareholder endorsing the proposed name change there is no assurance that the Issuer will be able to complete the Name Change on terms amenable to the Issuer, if at all.

The Issuer previously disclosed an anticipated portfolio addition of a lithium project in Quebec (see news release dated March 13, 2024).

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources currently holds the Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the matters related to the Name Change, such as necessary approval by the CSE and more generally the ability of the Corporation to successfully complete the Name Change. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

