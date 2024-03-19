Advisory Board Sharpens Focus for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference

Sydney, Australia - Australia's premier gathering for the world's most precious metal - the 2024 Australian Gold Conference - welcomes new advisory board members to join long serving key industry players to ensure focus and discussion is world leading."This is not just another investor roadshow or mining conference," Kerry Stevenson, Australian Gold Conference Founder and CEO said. "The record price of gold, the volatility of production output and rapid geopolitical change means we have a greater responsibility to producers, marketers and investors alike."The 14th annual Australian Gold Conference will return to Crown Towers, Sydney from August 26-28, 2024."Gold is becoming more obvious in its role in the global monetary system," said Barry Dawes, Executive Chairman, Martin Place Securities. "Gold is timeless, and everyone needs to be engaged with its enduring importance in sound money.""The AGC remains unique in that it covers the full gamut of just one market, one product," confirms Sean Russo, Joint MD and Principal at Noah's Rule. "Explorers, producers, refiners, bullion merchants, digital gold developers and seasoned market analysts, all under one roof all sharing one passion; gold!""It's really Australia's only gathering of excellence to help understand gold's role in the economy," adds Jane Noble, Manager, Membership at the Association of Mining & Exploration Companies. "Like gold, the AGC plays a significant role both in the global economy and Australia's economic landscape.""Record high gold prices are driving a return of investor attention to gold equities," says Alexander Scanlon, Managing Director, Barton Gold. "The AGC continually innovates and the kick-off social event this year will herald a new gold style.""What truly sets the AGC apart is its ability to combine essential industry information with a fun and vibrant atmosphere," says Ruchelle Erratt, Customer Success Manager, IRM. "It's rare to find an event that delivers valuable insights while fostering a sense of excitement and community.""Unique market intelligence and great networking means unparalleled connections with key industry players," says Christine Coonan, Consultant to CC Metals. "You can't print gold, but you can educate and empower yourself by being there.""From a machinery manufacturing background for precious metals refining and jewellery, this is invaluable," concurs Victoria Arrellano, Marketing Manager, PMT Refinery. "AGC links the entire gold industry chain of mining, refining, fabrication, investment, sales and technology.""The Gold Industry Awards provide well deserved recognition for those who have made a meaningful impact on the Australian Gold industry," says Bronwyn Parry, GM Corporate & External Relations, Kingsgate Consolidated. "The awards celebrate examples of ingenuity, passion and tenacity, setting the standard for excellence and inspiring future achievements."The new look agenda will be announced shortly.2024 AUSTRALIAN GOLD CONFERENCE ADVISORY BOARDALEXANDER SCANLON, Managing Director and CEO, Barton Gold (ASX:BGD)CHRISTINE COONAN, CC MetalsROB CURTIS, Investment Director, EMR CapitalBARRY DAWES, Executive Chairman, Martin Place SecuritiesSEAN RUSSO, Principal and Managing Director, Noah's RuleJANE NOBLE, Membership and Sponsorship Manager, AMECDAVID MARSHALL, Disruptive InnovatorRUCHELLE ERRATT, Customer Success Manager, IRMJORDAN ELISEO. General Manager, ABC BullionMARK BAINBRIDGE, Managing Director, Bullion Traders AustraliaBARRY FITZGERALD, Independent JournalistVICTORIA ARRELLANO, Marketing Manager, PMT RefineryBRONWYN PARRY, GM Corporate & External Relations, Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN)





About The Australian Gold Conference:



The Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!





The Australian Gold Conference





Kerry Stevenson Founder & CEO GOLD EVENTS kerry@goldevents.com.au +61 407 202 758 www.goldevents.com.au