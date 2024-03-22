Menü Artikel
Soperior Fertilizer Preparing Oba Submission

12:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Toronto, March 22, 2024 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the "Company" or "SOP") (NEX:SOP.H). The Company informs that its existing 10-year Other Business Arrangement ("OBA") with the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration ("SITLA") for the Blawn Mountain mineral leases expires on April 1, 2024. SOP is engaged with the regulator and working on its submission for a renewed OBA. SOP's submission will be supported by the planning and numerous studies undertaken, including environmental and plant location studies, and the financial expenditures incurred by the Company and its proposed JV counterparty in preparation for the start of the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for the first phase commercial project planned to commence in 2024.

SITLA has Board of Directors meetings scheduled for mid-April and May, 2024. Depending on the duration of the SITLA review process, it is expected that the OBA will be tabled for approval at one of those two meetings. SOP is hopeful that the OBA process will proceed in its favour.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.

"Andrew Squires"

CEO and Director

Contact Information
Phone: (403)-850-0422
E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com
www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).



