Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, April 08, 2024 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that James Mufara (aged 49) has agreed to join the Caledonia group as Chief Operating Officer with effect from May 1, 2024. James was previously at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited where, as Regional General Manager, he headed a complex portfolio of operations consisting of five mines and 15,000 staff, mining 450koz of gold per annum.

James has over 25 years' experience in the mining sector in Southern Africa, including 13 years in leadership roles. His career has been primarily gold focused, but also with exposure to nickel, copper, and chrome mining. His experience includes deep-level underground mining and open-pit operations, which is relevant to the existing underground operation at Blanket mine and Caledonia's development projects at Bilboes and Motapa which will be open-pit. He holds a BSc in Mining Engineering and an MBA.

Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am delighted James will soon be starting his new role at Caledonia. He will be joining us at a pivotal moment in Caledonia's development and I know the team will benefit from his wealth of experience. I very much look forward to working with him."

James Mufara commented:

"I am excited that I will be joining Caledonia and look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational performance across the group's high-quality portfolio."

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/ Matt Hogg Tel: +44 20 300 2000
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Julia Tilley
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap