Infinico Metals Corp. Granted Extension to its Option Agreement on the Dalhousie Project and Announces Resignation of Director

Vancouver, April 9, 2024 - Infinico Metals Corp. (TSXV: INFM) ("Infinico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a six-month extension on the first-year work commitment on its Dalhousie Project, located 180 kilometres northeast of Val-d'Or, Québec.

Under the original terms of the agreement dated July 31, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (the "Optionor") Infinico was required to undertake $1,000,000 in exploration expenditure within the first twelve-month period. Due to forest fires in 2023 and weather conditions delaying the start of the 2024 field season, the Optionor has agreed to waive the deadline by which the Expenditures must be made, until December 31, 2024. All other terms of the option agreement remain the same as detailed in the June 05, 2023, press release.

Sam Walding, Infinico's CEO commented "The extension to the Dalhousie option agreement is great news, allowing Infinico ample time to mobilize once the snow has melted. This extension enables the continuation of systematic mapping and sampling of the lithium-bearing pegmatite identified on the property in late 2023. The mapping will play a crucial role in planning any further work later in 2024."

Dalhousie Summary of Results and Future Work

In November of 2023 a spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrop on the west-end of the Dalhousie Property was identified. The results from a total of six rock chip samples collected are shown in Table 1. Five of the six samples grade above 1.30% Li 2 O and up to 4.45% Li 2 O.

The pegmatite outcrop has a minimum strike length of 110 metres based on a one-day mapping and rock chip sampling program at its Dalhousie project (Figure. 1).

A detailed mapping and sampling program is planned for spring 2024. The work program will assist in understanding the true extent of the newly discovered lithium bearing pegmatite, as well as helping to identify previously unrecognized lithium bearing pegmatites elsewhere on the Dalhousie Project.

Table 1. Assay results from the November sampling program

Sample ID Sample Type Rock Type Li 2 O*

(%) Cs

(ppm) Ta 2 O 5 **

(ppm) K28401 Rock Chip Pegmatite 0.92 41.10 21.2 K28402 Rock Chip Pegmatite 1.59 33.30 44.8 K28403 Rock Chip Pegmatite 4.39 59.40 107.6 K28404 Rock Chip Pegmatite 4.45 32.90 57.5 K28405 Rock Chip Pegmatite 1.37 91.90 68.5 K28406 Rock Chip Pegmatite 3.91 75.40 57.0

*A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to convert Li (ME-MS89L) to Li 2 O values.

**A standard conversion factor of 1.22 was used to convert Ta (ME-MS89L) to Ta 2 O 5





Figure 1. Plan map showing Infinico rock chip samples on a satellite image background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8769/204705_d11b485d242798e9_001full.jpg

Resignation of Director

Infinico also announces that Michael Skead has stepped down as a director of the Company with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

Tom Panoulias, Executive Chairman of Infinico Metals stated "On behalf of the board of directors of Infinico Metals I would like to thank Mr Skead for his contribution and advice to the Company while it went through a transitional period refocusing on critical metals exploration in Québec."

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Szabolcs Orban, MSc, EFG, EurGeol (#1883), OGQ (AS-1617), Vice President of Exploration at Infinico Metals Corp. Mr Orban is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Orban has read and approved the content of this news release.

About the Dalhousie Project

The Dalhousie Project is located approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada. The project is fully accessible by road with nearby mining infrastructure and expertise. The project is host to a cluster of magmatic nickel sulphide occurrences within a mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, as well as a newly recognised lithium bearing pegmatite.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: INFM) focusing on the exploration for critical metals in the province of Québec. The Company has signed option agreements on the Nicobi Project, hosting magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, and on the Dalhousie Project, which also hosts magmatic Cu-Co-Ni sulphide mineralization, and a recently discovered lithium bearing pegmatite.

Forward Looking Statements

